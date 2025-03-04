Roberta Flack

The piano prodigy who sang ‘Killing Me Softly’

Roberta Flack
Flack notched some of the 1970s’ top hits, including “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (1972) and “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (1973)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
By
published

Roberta Flack had no flash or gimmick to propel her to stardom. A schoolteacher in her 30s when she achieved fame, she was a classically trained pianist with a low-key demeanor and a restrained vocal style. But she had a knack for getting deep inside a song and finding its heart.

“Her voice touched, tapped, trapped, and kicked every emotion I’ve ever known,” said jazz musician Les McCann, who helped Flack get a record deal after seeing her perform in a nightclub. Flack notched some of the 1970s’ top hits, including “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” (1972) and “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (1973). A partnership with Donny Hathaway yielded others, such as the breezy “Where Is the Love” (1972). While known as a soul/R&B singer, Flack incorporated influences including jazz, pop, folk, and classical. “I didn’t try to be a soul singer, a jazz singer, a blues singer—no category,” she said in 2020. “My music is my expression of what I feel and believe in a moment.”

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸