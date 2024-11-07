Paddington in Peru disappoints critics

Keenly anticipated threequel sees the beloved bear swap London for South America

Paddington in Peru
The latest film sees Paddington embark on an adventure to track down his Aunt Lucy
"The bar for the bear has been raised awfully high," said Nick De Semlyen in Empire.

It's been a decade since the "polite, Peruvian furball with a hankering for fruit preserves" first graced our screens, and seven years since "Paddington 2" turned out to be "'The Godfather Part II' of adorable comedies". Living up to these wildly successful box-office hits was always going to be difficult. Now, the hotly anticipated threequel has arrived, and while the new film is "perfectly fine", something "intangible" is absent. "The marmalade has lost a bit of its zest."

