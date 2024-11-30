Layla: Amrou Al-Kadhi's queer love story splits critics

Bilal Hasna gives a 'winning performance' in coming-of-age film – but the romance feels 'bland'

Bilal Hasna as Layla
The screenplay is 'undernourished' and contains 'gasp-inducing clunkers'
(Image credit: Alamy / BFA)
By
published

"British-Iraqi drag artist and filmmaker Amrou Al-Kadhi makes a strong feature debut" with this coming-of-age comedy-drama, said Peter Bradshaw in The Guardian.

Set in east London, it stars Bilal Hasna as Layla, a drag artist from a strict Muslim family. While performing for a corporation that is seeking to "Pridewash" its brand, Layla locks eyes with a "suit-wearing, straight-acting" marketing executive called Max (Louis Greatorex). The pair embark on a passionate affair, but Layla suspects heartbreak may be "around the corner", as Max is not being "honest with the world about his identity". The film is "glib" at times, but it's carried by Hasna's "winning performance".

