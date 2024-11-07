Dr. Strangelove: is stage adaptation of iconic film a 'foolish' move?

Steve Coogan puts on a dazzling performance – but production feels 'dated'

Steve Coogan in Dr. Strangelove.
'Like a stealth bomber', Coogan leaves all the other actors trailing in his wake
By
published

Stanley Kubrick's 1964 film about Cold War brinkmanship risked looking like a vehicle for Peter Sellers to "showboat" in three roles. Instead, owing to the talents of its director and star, "Dr. Strangelove" "rocketed into" the cinematic canon.

"It takes a confident – foolish? – team to tamper with a work quite so revered, and so suited to the screen," said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. Nevertheless, Armando Iannucci and director Sean Foley have had a go at adapting it for the stage, with mixed results.

