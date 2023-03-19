What's next for Brendan Fraser and Ke Huy Quan after their big Oscar comebacks?

It was a night for comeback kids at the 2023 Oscars. This year's Academy Awards included not one, but two wins for actors who are in the middle of major resurgences in their careers: Ke Huy Quan, a former child star who quit acting for 20 years because he couldn't land roles, and Brendan Fraser, who was also largely out of the spotlight in recent years after being a major star in the 1990s. So now that they're both Oscars winners, what's next for Quan and Fraser? Here's what we know: Killers of the Flower Moon Starting with Brendan Fraser, the actor's follow-up to The Whale could be another Oscar contender: Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon. Skip advert Fraser has a supporting role in the upcoming Scorsese film, which stars Leonardo DiCaprio and centers on an investigation into the murders of members of the Osage tribe in the 1920s. It's based on the non-fiction book of the same name. Fraser booked a role in the film in 2021, and he's reportedly playing W.S. Hamilton, a defense lawyer. Fraser noted to GQ this reunited him with DiCaprio after they ran into each other in the 1990s, while they were both up-and-coming actors. In fact, Fraser recalled that all these years later, DiCaprio remembered an interaction they had in the '90s while on the Killers of the Flower Moon set. "I think I had just been in School Ties or something then, and I was, like, flummoxed but I just wanted to tell him, Hear, hear. That was incredible," Fraser told GQ. "And he repeated that to me. He remembered me. He said: You were the only guy who didn't treat me like a little kid. He volunteered that to me. That was meaningful." Brothers Also in 2021, Fraser was confirmed to have joined the cast of Brothers, a comedy that will pair him with Josh Brolin, Peter Dinklage, and Glenn Close, with Brolin and Dinklage playing siblings. Max Barbakow, the filmmaker behind Hulu's Palm Springs, is directing, with Etan Cohen (Tropic Thunder) working on the script.

"I was so touched, and I was like, 'All that time when nobody wanted me, and here is one of the most powerful producers on the planet,'" he told SiriusXM's Jess Cagle. Loki's second season is expected to premiere in mid-2023. The Electric State Quan's other big project on the horizon is The Electric State, a new Netflix movie directed by Avengers: Endgame filmmakers Joe and Anthony Russo. The Russos previously worked with Quan, as they produced Everything Everywhere All at Once. "Set in a retro-futuristic past," The Electric State follows an "orphaned teenager who traverses the American West in search of her younger brother," and "joining her on the journey is a sweet but mysterious robot and an eccentric drifter," per Netflix. Millie Bobby Brown plays the lead teenager, and the film also stars Chris Pratt, Stanley Tucci, Giancarlo Esposito, Brian Cox, and Billy Bob Thornton. It's based on the graphic novel of the same name. Quan said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast he had an "incredible" experience being directed by the Russos, adding that he was excited to work with Chris Pratt, "who I love dearly." He also said he filmed for about a month but that movie was still being shot at the time of this January 2023 interview. Because Quan has already completed his work on all of these projects, after his Oscar win, he told Variety, "Right now, I don't have a job. I don't have anything planned." He continued that he's concerned that he'll continue struggling to land roles, just like he did before stepping away from acting, despite now being an Oscar winner. "Moving forward, I'm still really scared, even though I just won an Oscar," he said. "But I'm still very fearful of what tomorrow brings. I had a conversation with my agent, and I said, 'I'm so worried that this is only a one-time thing. I've been down this road before, and I'm so afraid that history is going to repeat itself." Quan added that he conveyed this fear to Cate Blanchett, telling her, "I'm afraid that I'm going to do maybe one more [project], and then I'll be gone again."