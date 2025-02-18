Harry Potter is coming to TV: what we know about new HBO show

Almost three decades on from the publication of the first Harry Potter novel – and 14 years since the release of the last Harry Potter film – details of HBO's much-anticipated TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's beloved children's book series are beginning to emerge.

Who will star in the HBO series?

US actor John Lithgow, recently seen in "Conclave", is in "final talks" to play Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, according to Variety. There are also rumours that that "Oppenheimer" star Cillian Murphy is "being considered" for the role of arch-villain Voldemort.

British actor Paapa Essiedu, star of "I May Destroy You" and "The Lazarus Project", has been offered the part of Severus Snape, according to The Hollywood Reporter. And Sharon Horgan of "Bad Sisters" and Brett Goldstein from "Ted Lasso" are in contention to play Professor McGonagall and Hagrid respectively, said Deadline.

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

While there will be high-profile names in the adult roles, the central trio of child wizards Harry, Hermione and Ron will be played by newcomers. An open casting call last September led to 32,000 video submissions from child-actor hopefuls between the age of nine and 11, said the BBC.

Where and when will it be the HBO Harry Potter be filmed?

Production on the show will begin this summer, with filming taking place at Warner Bros Studios Leavesden in Hertfordshire, where the eight Harry Potter movies were also shot.

But viewers shouldn't expect a carbon copy of the cinematic Potter universe, said The Guardian. Director Mark Mylord directed "Succession" and episodes of "Game of Thrones", and showrunner Francesca Gardiner's CV includes spells as executive producer of the BBC's "His Dark Materials" and "Killing Eve". She "has reportedly spoken in the past about her dislike of patronising children and sanitising horror", so viewers can expect a "dark" look.

Will it follow the books?

HBO has billed the series as "a faithful adaptation" of the books that "will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over 25 years", said Variety. Early rumours suggested that each season of the show would cover one of the seven books in the Harry Potter series but Warner Bros have said this a "decade-long" project, "which would seem to defy the one season, one book assertion", said Deadline.

Rowling, one of show's executive producers, has praised HBO for its commitment to "preserving the integrity" of her books, saying that the new adaptation "will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series".

The first season is expected to drop on Max and the HBO and Warner Bros Discovery streaming service in 2026.