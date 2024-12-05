Conclave: Ralph Fiennes offers Oscar-contender performance in Vatican drama

Ralph Fiennes is electrifying in a way only he can be – "patiently, painstakingly, powerfully" – in this adaptation of Robert Harris's 2016 bestselling thriller, said Tom Shone in The Sunday Times.

He plays Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, the dean of the College of Cardinals, who finds himself presiding over an election – or conclave – in the Vatican following the pope's sudden death from a heart attack. Lawrence would like his fellow reformist Cardinal Bellini (Stanley Tucci) to prevail, but Bellini has rivals: a "bombastic traditionalist" (Sergio Castellitto), a "mild-mannered Canadian" (John Lithgow), and a virulently anti-gay Nigerian (Lucian Msamati). Then there's "the dark horse" contender (Carlos Diehz), who was made Cardinal Archbishop of Kabul "in pectore – that is, in secret – by the late pope". The film "is basically '12 Angry Men' with incense and some Latin argumentation", and it's the best adaptation of Harris's work to date: "brisk, smart, and propulsively plotted".

