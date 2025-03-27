Hollywood's new affection for the British smile

Natural teeth are bucking the classic trend of the perfect, pearly white look

Aimee Lou Wood
The White Lotus actor Aimee Lou Wood has helped set a new trend with her distinctive smile
(Image credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO)
By
published

Sparkling white, flawlessly straight teeth have long been thought of as a key ingredient for a perfect smile among the rich and famous. Now, however, it seems a more natural and characterful set of British gnashers is in vogue in Hollywood.

Rising actor Aimee Lou Wood, star of the latest series of "The White Lotus", is among those with a unique and unaltered smile who are setting the new trend. They are ending "decades of dental dominance from large and very white veneers or crowns", said The Telegraph.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸