Hollywood's new affection for the British smile
Natural teeth are bucking the classic trend of the perfect, pearly white look
Sparkling white, flawlessly straight teeth have long been thought of as a key ingredient for a perfect smile among the rich and famous. Now, however, it seems a more natural and characterful set of British gnashers is in vogue in Hollywood.
Rising actor Aimee Lou Wood, star of the latest series of "The White Lotus", is among those with a unique and unaltered smile who are setting the new trend. They are ending "decades of dental dominance from large and very white veneers or crowns", said The Telegraph.
The "about-face" means some people are now looking to row back on cosmetic work, with "undetectable" dental procedures becoming the new "new status symbol".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'The joy of seeing real teeth'
Many young celebrities are "choosing to stick with what nature gave them when it comes to their dentistry", and that will have a "snowball effect". The more "people in the public eye" maintain their natural teeth, the more other people will too.
In the case of "actress of the moment" Wood, she has been "heralded as a radical because she has not had her teeth done", like it is an "act of rebellion" that she and others dare to "love their natural features", said Grazia.
While the "discourse" around it "might be celebratory", there "shouldn’t be" so much focus on an actor maintaining their natural features. It can often come across as "extremely condescending".
Yet there is a real "joy" in "seeing real teeth reflected back at us on our screens", said Daisy Jones in British Vogue. It's particularly important at a time when "societal notions of beauty are more homogenised than ever", and anything that can potentially help a "teenage girl feel better and more confident about" her smile "can only be a good thing".
'Orthodontic agony'
The contrasting "attitudes towards teeth" is the clearest "demonstration of the difference between America and Britain", said Hannah Moore in The Spectator. In America, you "subject yourself to years of semi-torture to achieve" a "white picket fence of perfectly uniform teeth", and "years of orthodontic agony" is preferable to ending up with "British teeth". But "crooked doesn’t mean unhealthy", and that has traditionally been "what Americans get wrong".
British people have often neglected the general maintenance of their teeth, with "caring about your smile" historically being seen as "deeply uncouth", said The Independent. But the "tide" could be "finally turning when it comes to our teeth", with millennials reportedly spending "eight times as much" on their teeth as their grandparents' generation.
The "long-standing bad brushing habits" and "inability to get in the dentist's chair" have in the past made it "hard to imagine" that British teeth could "reach the pearly heights of the Hollywood smile".
Yet British smiles now seem to be "moving the needle", simply by having "natural teeth on screen", said Grazia. However, the "collective fascination" and "obsession" with distinctive teeth like Wood's may speak "to a wider cultural issue regarding modern beauty standards".
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.
-
5 horror movies to shock you into spring
The Week Recommends New frontiers in space horror and a new movie from the 'Talk to Me' creators highlight the upcoming horror season
By David Faris Published
-
TV to watch in March, including 'The Studio' and 'Paul American'
The Week Recommends A true crime story adaptation, a reality show about the ultra-American Paul brothers and a new late night series from John Mulaney
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Gene Hackman: the prolific actor who brought intensity to diverse roles
Feature Hackman was not an easily pigeonholed performer
By The Week US Published
-
Gene Hackman: the death of a Hollywood legend
The French Connection actor had an extraordinary gift for making characters believable
By The Week UK Published
-
2025 Oscars: voters, record-breakers and precedent-setters
The explainer A walk through Academy Awards history, both past and present
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Is method acting falling out of fashion?
Talking Points The divisive technique has its detractors, though it has also wrought quite a few Oscar-winning performances
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
Harry Potter TV series: what we know so far
The Explainer John Lithgow says he has accepted offer to play Dumbledore, in first major casting news
By The Week UK Last updated
-
TV to watch in February, including 'The White Lotus' and 'Apple Cider Vinegar'
The Week Recommends An HBO fan favorite, the true story of a wellness scam and a 'Planet Earth' survey of America
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published