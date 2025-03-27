Hollywood's new affection for the British smile

Sparkling white, flawlessly straight teeth have long been thought of as a key ingredient for a perfect smile among the rich and famous. Now, however, it seems a more natural and characterful set of British gnashers is in vogue in Hollywood.

Rising actor Aimee Lou Wood, star of the latest series of "The White Lotus", is among those with a unique and unaltered smile who are setting the new trend. They are ending "decades of dental dominance from large and very white veneers or crowns", said The Telegraph.

The "about-face" means some people are now looking to row back on cosmetic work, with "undetectable" dental procedures becoming the new "new status symbol".

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'The joy of seeing real teeth'

Many young celebrities are "choosing to stick with what nature gave them when it comes to their dentistry", and that will have a "snowball effect". The more "people in the public eye" maintain their natural teeth, the more other people will too.

In the case of "actress of the moment" Wood, she has been "heralded as a radical because she has not had her teeth done", like it is an "act of rebellion" that she and others dare to "love their natural features", said Grazia.

While the "discourse" around it "might be celebratory", there "shouldn’t be" so much focus on an actor maintaining their natural features. It can often come across as "extremely condescending".

Yet there is a real "joy" in "seeing real teeth reflected back at us on our screens", said Daisy Jones in British Vogue. It's particularly important at a time when "societal notions of beauty are more homogenised than ever", and anything that can potentially help a "teenage girl feel better and more confident about" her smile "can only be a good thing".

'Orthodontic agony'

The contrasting "attitudes towards teeth" is the clearest "demonstration of the difference between America and Britain", said Hannah Moore in The Spectator. In America, you "subject yourself to years of semi-torture to achieve" a "white picket fence of perfectly uniform teeth", and "years of orthodontic agony" is preferable to ending up with "British teeth". But "crooked doesn’t mean unhealthy", and that has traditionally been "what Americans get wrong".

British people have often neglected the general maintenance of their teeth, with "caring about your smile" historically being seen as "deeply uncouth", said The Independent. But the "tide" could be "finally turning when it comes to our teeth", with millennials reportedly spending "eight times as much" on their teeth as their grandparents' generation.

The "long-standing bad brushing habits" and "inability to get in the dentist's chair" have in the past made it "hard to imagine" that British teeth could "reach the pearly heights of the Hollywood smile".

Yet British smiles now seem to be "moving the needle", simply by having "natural teeth on screen", said Grazia. However, the "collective fascination" and "obsession" with distinctive teeth like Wood's may speak "to a wider cultural issue regarding modern beauty standards".