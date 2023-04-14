Did J.K. Rowling decisively survive her anti-trans controversy?

Warner Bros. Discovery confirmed rumors of a possible Harry Potter TV series during a presentation announcing the new streaming platform that combines HBO Max and Discovery+, renamed Max. The show will be a "faithful adaptation" of the original book series by J.K. Rowling, who will serve as an executive producer, Variety reports. The news of Rowling's involvement reignited her critics, who decried her history of making comments deemed transphobic.

In response to questions about the author's role in the series, considering the backlash she's faced over her commentary on transgender people, HBO CEO Casey Bloys avoided addressing the latter. "I don't think this is the forum," Bloys said. "That's a very online conversation, very nuanced and complicated and not something we're going to get into. Our priority is what's on the screen."

The backlash over the series is reminiscent of the debate that erupted over the release of the Hogwarts Legacy video game, which led to calls for a boycott of the game. Yet, the widespread criticism did not seem to put a dent in the success of the game's record-breaking release. Despite the public outcry to boycott the game, Rowling stands to gain financially from the success of Hogwarts' Legacy and is now headed into a new era for the franchise. Does this mean Rowling has managed to survive the allegations of her critics and remains uncanceled in the eyes of the public?

What have the commentators said?

Based on the game's success despite the boycott, "J.K. Rowling wins by a landslide," Helen Lewis opines in The Atlantic. The controversial views she expressed in the past "are clearly not fatally repulsive to normie consumers," Lewis adds. The game managed to rake in over $850 million in revenue in the first two weeks of sales. The success of the game "follows the pattern of other recent J. K. Rowling projects," Lewis writes, "despite her alleged outcast status." Perhaps, Rowling's critics "failed to make the case for Harry Potter's untouchable status to the general public," Lewis muses. Either way, Lewis concludes, "the attempt to force a consensus that J.K. Rowling is a bigot…has been a miserable failure."