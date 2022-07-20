Quidditch distances itself from J.K. Rowling by changing its name

J.K. who?

The International Quidditch Association has announced that quidditch, the real sport inspired by the fictional game from Harry Potter, will be changing its name to quadball.

The group said the change is happening for two main reasons, one being that J.K. Rowling "has increasingly come under scrutiny for her anti-trans positions." The Harry Potter author has been rebuked by LGBTQ+ advocates and numerous stars from the series over her tweets about transgender people, including one criticizing the term "people who menstruate."

"The leagues are hoping a name change can help them continue to distance themselves from the works of J.K. Rowling," U.S. Quidditch and Major League Quidditch previously said in a statement, adding that it's "imperative" for the sport to live up to its reputation as "one of the most progressive sports in the world on gender equality and inclusivity."

On top of that, the International Quidditch Association cited the fact that the sport is "looking to continue to grow like other sports that have sprung from humble origins," and U.S Quidditch and Major League Quidditch will now be able to own the trademark for "quadball," whereas "quidditch" is trademarked by Warner Bros.

Warner Bros., meanwhile, has continued to stand by Rowling amid the criticism of her tweets, with a Warner Bros. Studio Tour London spokesperson last month saying "we are proud to be the studio to bring her vision, characters, and stories to life now — and for decades to come."