Supreme Court allows transgender troop ban

The US Supreme Court will let the Trump administration begin executing its ban on transgender military service members

Protester fighting President Donald Trump&#039;s ban on transgender troops
Trump's executive order says transgender identity conflicts with a 'soldier's commitment to an honorable, truthful and disciplined lifestyle'
What happened

The Supreme Court Tuesday said the Trump administration's ban on transgender military service members could go into force while the policy is litigated in a lower court. The justices did not explain their decision, which the court's three liberal justices opposed.

