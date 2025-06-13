7 touring theater productions that are out to bring the joy
'Hamilton' and 'Wicked' never die, and neither does ABBA
There's a feel-good nature to this collection of touring theater productions. Half of them star songs you already know and love; the others are built to give the audience a roaring good time. Choose your summer theater getaway.
'A Beautiful Noise'
Did the world need a Neil Diamond musical? If you love a jukebox musical, are a diehard Diamond aficionado or fawn at the sound of "Sweet Caroline" or "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," absolutely. By all accounts, "A Beautiful Noise" is a good time, as it tells Diamond's biography through his varied discography. (currently through July 5, 2026)
'Beetlejuice'
Another musical adaptation of a cult movie. Yes, groan if you like. But "Beetlejuice" is a roisterous good time. From the self-referential opening number to the appearance of the ginormous sandworm, the creators of this take on Beetlejuice knew that fun and a whole lotta tongue-in-cheek hilarity are always welcome at the theater. Catch it before the tour does an Uno reverse: plopping itself back on Broadway for a limited run starting in October. (currently through Sep. 14)
'Hamilton'
Hard to believe that Lin-Manuel Miranda's instant-hit "Hamilton" was birthed at New York's Public Theater a decade ago. The "HamilTEN" reunion of the original cast at this year's Tony Awards is proof of the show's staying power. Well, that and the way the musical pole-vaulted into pop-cultural consciousness and, in 2025, still has various productions running across the globe, including the North American tour. (currently through Aug. 9, 2026)
'Mamma Mia!'
This show, set on a Greek island to the discography of ABBA, has more lives than a cat. It returns to Broadway for a limited run starting in August. And you can hum — or belt along — to "Knowing Me, Knowing You" and "Take a Chance on Me" as the tour wends its way across the country. (currently through Aug. 2, 2026)
'Moulin Rouge! The Musical'
Baz Luhrmann's 2001 movie musical is lush and riotous. The stage adaptation is much the same: deliriously fun and over the top. Songs appearing in the show include "Roxanne," "Gimme Shelter," "Brick House" and "Material Girl." There are more than 70 hit songs sprinkled like glitter across this tale of a pair of lovers and a cast of performers at the Moulin Rouge cabaret club. (currently through Feb. 7, 2026)
'Some Like It Hot'
A jazzy, full-bore musical comedy adaptation of the 1959 Billy Wilder film of the same name, starring Jack Lemmon, Tony Curtis and Marilyn Monroe. This being 2024, the musicalized version of "Some Like It Hot" grapples with the gender-bending plot points deftly and sweetly. The score by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman sings and swings and is full of earworms. (currently through Apr. 26, 2026)
'Wicked'
The two-decade-old Broadway smash continues its current tour, with dates booked through fall 2026. Though that run may be extended into perpetuity after the raucous success last year of the first of two "Wicked" movies. The buzz around this tale of the origins of the Wicked Witch of the West just keeps on humming, and the musical carries a special magic in its staged incarnation. (currently through Sept. 20, 2026)
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
