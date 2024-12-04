Is it OK to sing at the movies?

'Wicked' sing-alongs produce an audience backlash

screening of Wicked movie, with the title still showing on a big screen and director Jon Chu speaking into a microphone
To sing or not to sing, that is the question being debated after the release of 'Wicked' in cinemas
Joel Mathis, The Week US
The movie "Wicked" is proving popular as expected, taking the No. 1 slot at the box office during its first weekend of release. But some of its fans are defying theater etiquette — not gravity — by singing along with the musical, to the consternation of other theatergoers.

"Not everyone thinks the movie theater is just for viewing," said The New York Times. One "Wicked" fan, 28-year-old Leah Barnes, said people who want to watch the movie without listening to other viewers sing along in the theater should "please wait to stream it." The movie's musical charms are irresistible, she said. "You can't stop someone who loves it so much." Such attitudes, though, are creating a backlash. "You wouldn't sing at a Broadway show," said Jordan Cray, another fan, "so why would you sing at this movie?" At least one theater chain agrees: AMC banned sing-alongs at "Wicked."

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Joel Mathis is a writer with 30 years of newspaper and online journalism experience. His work also regularly appears in National Geographic and The Kansas City Star. His awards include best online commentary at the Online News Association and (twice) at the City and Regional Magazine Association. 

