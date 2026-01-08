Oh, Mary! – an ‘irreverent, counter-historical’ delight

Mason Alexander Park ‘gives the funniest performance in town’ as former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln

Mary Todd Lincoln shocked in a gathering
The show has been running on Broadway since June 2024, and has won two Tonys
(Image credit: Manuel Harlan)

Cole Escola’s comedy about the life of Mary Todd Lincoln has been a smash hit in New York, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. A “knowingly bogus” portrait of the former US first lady as a volatile dipsomaniac and frustrated cabaret star, the show has been running on Broadway since June 2024, and has won two Tonys. Now “Oh, Mary!” has arrived in London, and it deserves the same success here.

It’s more “snappy lark” than history lesson, and it’s no “Hamilton”. But its “transgressive charge” is laced with a truth about the necessity of self-expression, and as the pale-faced, rouge-cheeked protagonist, the brilliant American actor Mason Alexander Park “gives the funniest performance in town”.

