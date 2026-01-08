Oh, Mary! – an ‘irreverent, counter-historical’ delight
Mason Alexander Park ‘gives the funniest performance in town’ as former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln
Cole Escola’s comedy about the life of Mary Todd Lincoln has been a smash hit in New York, said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph. A “knowingly bogus” portrait of the former US first lady as a volatile dipsomaniac and frustrated cabaret star, the show has been running on Broadway since June 2024, and has won two Tonys. Now “Oh, Mary!” has arrived in London, and it deserves the same success here.
It’s more “snappy lark” than history lesson, and it’s no “Hamilton”. But its “transgressive charge” is laced with a truth about the necessity of self-expression, and as the pale-faced, rouge-cheeked protagonist, the brilliant American actor Mason Alexander Park “gives the funniest performance in town”.
This unashamedly silly show “won’t be to everyone’s taste”, said Sarah Crompton on WhatsOnStage. But it is “absolutely and uniquely itself, an irreverent, counter-historical delight”. Park is an impressive comedic performer, “pinging around the room like a human special effect”, said Andrzej Lukowski in Time Out. But after all the US critics described “laughing so hard” during the show they suffered life-changing injuries, I was taken aback by its “broad, dated” Benny Hill-style humour. The actors play it with conviction, and there’s some fine physical comedy. But the central conceit – that Abraham Lincoln was a closeted gay man, and his wife a “borderline feral” narcissist – is just not that funny, or interesting.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
I sat stony-faced through “the whole sorry fandango”, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. Featuring “‘American Pie’-levels of puerile humour”, and going for the kind of “low-hanging fruit that Kenny Everett’s team might have rejected”, the show feels long at 80 minutes. Others in the audience seemed to be relishing the high jinks, but where was the “story, character, wit or wonder”? I’m not opposed to camp fun, said Clive Davis in The Times. I absolutely loved “Titanique”, for instance. But “Oh, Mary!” is just infantile. “A clown is in the White House, and this show is riding high on Broadway. Can things get any madder?”
Trafalgar Theatre, London SW1. Until 26 April
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
The best art exhibitions to book in 2026
The Week Recommends Our pick of the shows to see across the UK, from epoch-defining embroidery to fresh looks at under-appreciated artists
-
What is the Donroe Doctrine?
The Explainer Donald Trump has taken a 19th century US foreign policy and turbocharged it
-
Could a part-and-part mortgage help you on to the property ladder?
Combining repayment and interest-only mortgages could become more popular as part of a push towards more flexible lending
-
The ultimate films of 2025 by genre
The Week Recommends From comedies to thrillers, documentaries to animations, 2025 featured some unforgettable film moments
-
Into the Woods: a ‘hypnotic’ production
The Week Recommends Jordan Fein’s revival of the much-loved Stephen Sondheim musical is ‘sharp, propulsive and often very funny’
-
The best food books of 2025
The Week Recommends From mouthwatering recipes to insightful essays, these colourful books will both inspire and entertain
-
Art that made the news in 2025
The Explainer From a short-lived Banksy mural to an Egyptian statue dating back three millennia
-
Nine best TV shows of the year
The Week Recommends From Adolescence to Amandaland
-
Winter holidays in the snow and sun
The Week Recommends Escape the dark, cold days with the perfect getaway
-
The best homes of the year
Feature Featuring a former helicopter engine repair workshop in Washington, D.C. and high-rise living in San Francisco
-
Critics’ choice: The year’s top 10 movies
Feature ‘One Battle After Another’ and ‘It Was Just an Accident’ stand out