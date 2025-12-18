Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo: ‘funny, profound, must-see theatre’

Rajiv Joseph’s ‘engrossing’ tragi-comedy about the absurdities of war

Kathryn Hunter as the tiger
Kathryn Hunter is ‘superb’ in ‘quietly humane’ show
In the Young Vic’s big opening for December, the “talking ghost of a tiger haunts the streets of the battle-ravaged Iraqi capital while ruminating on the nature of existence”, said Dzifa Benson in The Telegraph. That sounds like a tough sell. And Rajiv Joseph’s Pulitzer-nominated play – originally staged on Broadway with Robin Williams as the tiger – has taken 14 years to cross the Atlantic.

But in the capable hands of director Omar Elerian, and featuring an astonishing central performance from Kathryn Hunter, this multi-layered and “engrossing” tragi-comedy about the absurdities of war proves to be “funny, profound, must-see theatre”.

The play gets “over-entangled in its philosophising in places”. But Hunter, who stepped into the role at the last minute to replace the unwell David Threlfall, is “superb” – and Elerian’s production “spins on a dime between terrifying violence, quiet reflection and mordant humour”.

