Titaníque: 'outrageous' Céline Dion parody is a lot of fun

'Frothy' musical spoof of the blockbuster film with 'sparkling' performances

Lauren Drew performs as Celine Dion in the Titanique musical
Lauren Drew delivers an expert pastiche of Dion's 'lung-busting stylings and yodelling arpeggios'
(Image credit: Mark Senior)
Camp can be a "treacherous element", said Clive Davis in The Times. Too often, it's just "tired nudges and winks coated in a sheen of all-purpose irony". And for the first ten minutes of this "demented jukebox musical" – a spoof retelling of "Titanic" that raids the back catalogue of the Canadian singer Celine Dion – I felt sure we were heading into this blind alley. "Everybody loves seamen!" shouted one character, prompting me to sink further into my seat. But then, remarkably, I was won over as the action gathered tempo and the jokes came thick and fast, like "'Airplane!' with a musical theatre twist".

You might think this "outrageous production" (already a hit off-Broadway) is mainly for "Celine nuts, 'Titanic' boffins, hen nights and drag parties", said Patrick Marmion in the Daily Mail. "But if you ask me, it has the mass appeal to run for months, even years. Titaníque? C'est fantastique!"

