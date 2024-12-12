Ballet Shoes: 'magnificent' show 'never puts a foot wrong'
Stage adaptation of Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel is a Christmas treat
For its big Christmas show, the National Theatre has cooked up an absolute treat, said Nick Curtis in The London Standard. Noel Streatfeild's much-loved children's novel "Ballet Shoes" (1936) is about three female foundlings who are adopted by an eccentric paleontologist, and brought up, during his long absences, by his niece on the Cromwell Road in London.
Posy is a budding ballerina, Pauline is a gifted actress and Petrova proves to be a natural mechanic, who dreams of being a pilot. This first major stage adaptation, written by Kendall Feaver and directed by Katy Rudd, honours the spirit of the book, but is also its own thing – and it works brilliantly. "Suffused with gung-ho spirit, exuberance and larky wit", it is a celebration of plucky young women and "never puts a foot wrong".
Feaver and Rudd have done a "magnificent job", agreed Sarah Crompton on What's on Stage. Their imaginative staging bursts with heart and soul, and "makes a story that is full of love for the self-realising powers of theatre and dance into a transformative experience in itself".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
In one lovely touch, said Alice Saville in The Independent, the evening starts with a chorus of dancers in teal tutus flooding the auditorium, teaching the children ballet moves and then using costumes to "create the world of the play in richly detailed, dreamlike style". Similar care is lavished on "each and every scene" in a production that is as "delicately balanced as a dancer en pointe as it leaps between its period setting and the present", enriching the tale in ways that "never feel lazy or jarring".
Frankie Bradshaw's set design is a thing of wonder, said Clive Davis in The Times – a "Harry Potter-ish evocation of a rackety London home that is part boarding house, part cabinet of curiosities".
The performances, too, are terrific across the board, said Dominic Cavendish in The Daily Telegraph – and the whole thing has a dizzying lightness of touch. There are tickets left for later performances, but be quick: once word spreads, I predict "a very un-balletic stampede to the box office".
National Theatre, London SE1. Until 22 February
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published
-
Merchant Ivory: 'Splendid' documentary explores adaptations of classic literature
The Week Recommends Celebration of films produced by Ismail Merchant and directed by James Ivory is 'brisk, gossipy and insightful'
By The Week UK Published
-
Today's political cartoons - December 12, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - Patel's naughty list, microplastics, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Black Doves: Keira Knightley stars in 'gleeful' spy thriller
The Week Recommends Entertaining Netflix series is a 'crash-bang helter-skelter ride' that gets better every episode
By The Week UK Published
-
Shahnaz Habib's 6 favorite books that explore different cultures
Feature The essayist and translator recommends works by Vivek Shanbhag, Adania Shibli, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 unbelievable homes near national parks
Feature Featuring a lodge surrounded by red-rock mountains in Utah and a cottage within walking distance of Acadia National Park
By The Week Staff Published
-
Teriyaki salmon skewers recipe
Recipe This delicious Asian-inspired dish is easy to make
By The Week UK Published
-
Gregg Wallace: a man out of time?
Talking Point MasterChef presenter's downfall shines spotlight on how mistreatment of junior staff has all too often been ignored
By The Week UK Published
-
Lucy Hughes-Hallett picks her favourite long books
The Week Recommends The cultural historian chooses works by Charles Dickens, Eleanor Catton and others
By The Week UK Published
-
Tirzah Garwood: Beyond Ravilious – an 'enchanting' show
The Week Recommends Exhibition at Dulwich Picture Gallery displays over 80 works of the overshadowed artist
By The Week UK Published
-
The Importance of Being Earnest: Wilde classic given 'fizzing' update
The Week Recommends Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D. Clarke star in this 'bold and brash' reboot
By The Week UK Published