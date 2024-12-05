The Importance of Being Earnest: Wilde classic given 'fizzing' update

Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D. Clarke star in this 'bold and brash' reboot

The cast of The Importance of Being Earnest
A production that brings a '21st century playfulness' to Wilde's text
(Image credit: Marc Brenner)
"Think of it as an adult panto," said Clive Davis in The Times. Director Max Webster has given Oscar Wilde's classic comedy a "bold and brash" reboot, and it has an awful lot going for it.

There's some "comic acting of the highest order", from Hugh Skinner as an anxious Jack, and from Sharon D. Clarke as a Caribbean-accented Lady Bracknell. And Ncuti Gatwa (of "Doctor Who" fame) is charming as the "preening sybarite" Algernon – "tossing off witticisms as if they're going out of fashion", said Nick Curtis in The London Standard. Traditionalists might not love the production, with its camp, almost knockabout humour and "'Bridgerton'-style colourblind casting". But I found it "fizzing", fascinating and fun.

