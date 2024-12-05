The Importance of Being Earnest: Wilde classic given 'fizzing' update
Ncuti Gatwa and Sharon D. Clarke star in this 'bold and brash' reboot
"Think of it as an adult panto," said Clive Davis in The Times. Director Max Webster has given Oscar Wilde's classic comedy a "bold and brash" reboot, and it has an awful lot going for it.
There's some "comic acting of the highest order", from Hugh Skinner as an anxious Jack, and from Sharon D. Clarke as a Caribbean-accented Lady Bracknell. And Ncuti Gatwa (of "Doctor Who" fame) is charming as the "preening sybarite" Algernon – "tossing off witticisms as if they're going out of fashion", said Nick Curtis in The London Standard. Traditionalists might not love the production, with its camp, almost knockabout humour and "'Bridgerton'-style colourblind casting". But I found it "fizzing", fascinating and fun.
This 1895 play's "subtext of homoerotic desire" has been mined before, said Arifa Akbar in The Guardian. But not like this; we've not seen "Algernon whirling onto the stage in a hot pink gown, like Marilyn Monroe on acid, or Earnest camping it up with hand on hip". And Algernon's "Bunburyism" (the deception that allows him to adopt a double life) has "never sounded more like a sexual double entendre". This is a lavish production with gorgeous costumes and pop culture references, but which strikes a well-judged balance between "fidelity to Wilde's text and 21st-century playfulness". You feel Wilde himself would be thrilled by all the mischief and misbehaviour on display, even if it is "subversion-lite": the "same-sex gropes and innuendoes don't seem to belong to the characters but are simply there, frothily transgressive rather than sharply satirical".
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
It's very enjoyable, said Sarah Crompton on What's on Stage, but I felt that some of the bum jokes and pratfalls had been added "at the expense" of Wildean wit.
Yes, there is definitely "some straining after laughter", said Dominic Cavendish in The Telegraph, but it is often won. And the production contains fine performances, with Clarke deserving the main plaudits for her "sedate, imperious, fabulously attired" Lady Bracknell.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Conclave: Ralph Fiennes offers Oscar-contender performance in Vatican drama
The Week Recommends Film adaptation of Robert Harris book follows the College of Cardinals as they navigate the pope's sudden death
By The Week UK Published
-
Christmas gift guide for those who have everything
The Week Recommends Presents for those who have everything
By The Week UK Published
-
Make it Christmas, with The Week Junior
Get into the festive spirit with these fun, family-friendly makes
By The Week Junior Published
-
Christmas gift guide for those who have everything
The Week Recommends Presents for those who have everything
By The Week UK Published
-
6 inviting homes in Montana
Feature Featuring a walls of windows in Whitefish and a wraparound porch in Livingston
By The Week Staff Published
-
Niall Williams' 6 favorite books with rich storytelling
Feature The best-selling author recommends works by Charles Dickens, James McBride, and more
By The Week US Published
-
The 80s: Photographing Britain – a 'vivid' exhibition
The Week Recommends Tate Britain's new show presents a picture of the country as an 'apocalyptic inner-city slag heap'
By The Week UK Published
-
V13: a 'marvelous and terrifying' account of the Bataclan terror trials
The Week Recommends Emmanuel Carrère's work is 'absolutely gripping'
By The Week UK Published
-
Nigel Hamilton's 6 inspirational books for fellow writers
Feature The award-winning author recommends works by John Banville, Ann Patchett, and more
By The Week US Published
-
6 outstanding homes for under $600K
Feature Featuring heated concrete floors in New Mexico and an outdoor movie screen in Washington, D.C.
By The Week Staff Published
-
Long summer days in Iceland's highlands
The Week Recommends While many parts of this volcanic island are barren, there is a 'desolate beauty' to be found in every corner
By The Week UK Published