tweet for sale
Infamous Fyre Festival sad sandwich tweet to be auctioned as NFT for $80,000

3:02 p.m.

Did Ja Rule have a plan all along? Despite Fyre Festival being a massive failure, the rapper has found ways to not only avoid the jail time fate of co-founder Billy McFarland, but to capitalize on the failure.

In March Ja Rule sold an oil painting of the Fyre Festival logo via NFT — a non-fungible token — for $122,000 through Flipkick, his digital art platform. Now, the website is auctioning a 2017 tweet about the festival's unappetizing food, Uproxx reports.

One of the first signs the now-infamous festival was not as luxurious as advertised was a tweet from festival-goer Trevor DeHaas, revealing a meal of bread, sliced cheese, and salad in a Styrofoam container, rather than a meal from chef Steven Starr's catering company.

Despite claims that the sad sandwich was only served to staff while attendees enjoyed better meals, the imagery of sliced cheese on plain bread has been seared into the minds of anyone who watched the Fyre Festival drama unfold, in real time or in one of the several documentaries about it.

DeHaas is listed as the seller, and he said the money will be used to cover medical expenses for his dialysis and kidney transplant. The value for what Flipkick describes as a "Meme. Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich." is estimated at $80,000, and the highest bidder gains ownership of the tweet, photo, and copyright. Yes, for just $80,000, you could be the owner of "a timeless image of inestimable cultural import," that you could otherwise just look at on the internet. The auction ends April 24. Taylor Watson

yeezus at netflix
A Kanye West docuseries 20 years in the making is coming to Netflix

3:22 p.m.
Kanye West.
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP via Getty Images

It's been a wild, unpredictable ride for Kanye West, and now viewers will get to see how it all unfolded (not under the jurisdiction of Kris Jenner).

A multi-part docuseries 20 years in the making from filmmakers Coodie & Chike has sold to Netflix and is expected to be released this year, Billboard reports. Coodie & Chike have collaborated with the rapper on music videos for "Jesus Walks (Version 3)" and "Through the Wire," Variety reports.

The duo have been filming West since 1998, and the docuseries will feature never-before-seen footage covering everything from his rap career, to his mother's death, the rise of his fashion empire, and, of course, his failed 2020 presidential bid. West is reportedly not creatively involved in this project, but if we've learned anything from Yeezy, it's to expect the unexpected. Taylor Watson

'unsafe'
Tiger Woods was driving over 80 mph in a 45 mph zone before crash, officials say

2:44 p.m.
Tiger Woods
Andrew Redington/Getty Images

Officials have disclosed the cause of the serious car accident that sent legendary golfer Tiger Woods to the hospital in February.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva during a news conference Wednesday said the "primary causal factor" of the solo car crash that Woods was involved in was "driving at a speed unsafe for the road conditions and the inability to negotiate the curve of the roadway."

Woods had been driving between 84 and 87 miles per hour in a zone where the speed limit was 45 miles per hour, officials said, per The New York Times. When he struck a tree, Woods was driving about 75 miles per hour, they said. He applied pressure to the accelerator pedal during the collision and there was "no evidence of braking," so it's "speculated and believed that Tiger Woods inadvertently hit the accelerator instead of the brake pedal," Capt. Jim Powers said.

The officials reiterated, though, that there were "no signs of impairment," and no citations were issued.

Woods' car reportedly rolled over several times during this solo accident in California, and he underwent surgeries for "significant orthopedic injuries," Harbor-UCLA Medical Center's Dr. Anish Mahajan previously said. But Villanueva said in February that Woods "was not drunk" during the accident and noted that there have been "quite a few accidents over the years" on the road where the crash occurred.

Woods in a new statement Wednesday said he is continuing to "focus on my recovery and family," and he thanked "everyone for the overwhelming support and encouragement I've received throughout this difficult time." Brendan Morrow

what will they think of next?
A 'bats--t insane' new true crime doc purports to interview a serial killer from beyond the grave

2:39 p.m.

America's true crime obsession has officially reached its logical and absurd endpoint.

The forthcoming Discovery+ documentary Ed Gein: The Real Psycho reportedly includes an exclusive new interview with Ed Gein, the notorious serial killer who inspired Norman Bates in Psycho and Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs — which is surprising, to say the least, since Gein died in 1984. Rather, Gein is reached for comment — from beyond the grave! — by the paranormal investigator and filmmaker Steve Shippy and the "renowned psychic medium" Cindy Kaza.

Writes The Daily Beast in its blistering review of the doc, "Ed Gein: The Real Psycho is simultaneously disrespectful to the dead (and viewers' intelligence) and comical in its shameless deceptiveness." Uh, yikes!

If you still want to watch the "bats--t insane" documentary (which Den of Geek was slightly warmer on, calling it a "surprisingly fun whistle past a graveyard"), it will be available on Discovery+ on Friday. Still, you might want to steel yourself by reading The Daily Beast's full review here. Jeva Lange

ethiopia
New ID cards for Ethiopia's Tigrayan refugees may be proof of 'systematic' ethnic cleansing, investigation reveals

2:19 p.m.

An investigation from The Associated Press sheds new light on allegations of ethnic cleansing in Ethiopia. Nine refugees from different communities in the northern Tigray region, home to a months-long violent conflict that began last November, confirmed that authorities in the neighboring Amhara region issued them new identification cards that eliminate "all traces of Tigray."

One refugee, Seid Mussa Omar, told AP the Amhara authorities now in charge of the Tigrayan city of Humera took his original ID card and burned it before handing him a new one, which AP examined. It was issued in the Amharic language — Seid, a nurse, also said anyone who came to the hospital where he worked was only allowed to speak Amharic — and contained an Amhara stamp with no mention of Tigray anywhere.

It may sound like a small anecdote buried within a story marked by so much physical violence, but AP described the new ID cards as "the latest evidence of a systematic drive by the Ethiopian government and its allies to destroy the Tigrayan people." As Seid put it, "their aim is to erase Tigray."

The Ethiopian government denies involvement in the atrocities and maintains it rejects "any and all notions and practices of ethnic cleansing," saying it will not "turn a blind eye to such crimes." Read more at The Associated Press. Tim O'Donnell

'unhinged'
Oscar winner Scott Rudin allegedly smashed a computer monitor on an assistant's hand, sending him to the ER

1:46 p.m.
Scott Rudin
Vince Bucci/Getty Images

Award-winning producer Scott Rudin has been accused of "unhinged" abusive behavior in a new exposé.

A piece in The Hollywood Reporter published Wednesday quotes former employees of Rudin's, the producer who has achieved EGOT status by winning an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony during his career, as describing the alleged abuse they experienced working for him. For example, Rudin allegedly once became so angry at an assistant who wasn't able to get him a seat on a sold-out flight that he "smashed an Apple computer monitor" on his hand, leaving the assistant bleeding and forced to head to the emergency room.

"It was a very intense environment, but that just felt different," former assistant Andrew Coles told the Reporter. "It was a new level of unhinged — a level of lack of control that I had never seen before in a workplace."

This was just one of a number of alleged incidents described in the article. A former executive coordinator for Rudin's company also recalled him throwing "a glass bowl at [a colleague]" and an HR person leaving "in an ambulance due to a panic attack," while a recent assistant said he threw a "big potato" at his head. Yet another former staffer, who served as Rudin's executive assistant, said he left the industry entirely after the mistreatment, which allegedly included Rudin throwing a stapler at an assistant and calling him a "retard."

"Every day was exhausting and horrific," that former executive assistant said, while the former executive coordinator also said, "Everyone just knows he's an absolute monster."

The Reporter notes that Rudin's "tantrums" have been "documented going back four decades" but that despite this, his "behavior has continued unabated" in Hollywood. Rudin, who has produced films like No Country for Old Men and The Social Network, didn't offer a comment for the article on any of the allegations. Read the full piece at The Hollywood Reporter. Brendan Morrow

gaetzgate
Trump slips a 'half-hearted defense' of Matt Gaetz past his handlers

12:35 p.m.

Former President Donald Trump has weighed in on the allegations against Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), and he hasn't exactly offered the strongest defense possible.

Trump released a brief, two sentence statement on Wednesday, in which he denied that Gaetz asked him for a pardon. This followed reporting from The New York Times that Gaetz, who has been the subject of a DOJ investigation focused on whether he had a sexual relationship with a 17-year-old girl and violated sex trafficking laws, sought a "blanket pre-emptive" pardon for himself and allies "for any crimes they may have committed."

"Congressman Matt Gaetz has never asked me for a pardon," Trump said in his statement. "It must also be remembered that he has totally denied the accusations against him."

This was the entirety of Trump's statement, which reporter Ben Jacobs dubbed quite a "half hearted defense" of his ally in Congress, while other reporters rejected the notion that it counts as a defense at all. The New York Times' Maggie Haberman had previously reported that Trump wanted to defend Gaetz, but his advisers cautioned him against it.

"His first impulse was that he wanted to defend Gaetz," Haberman said on CNN, per Mediaite. "...Several of his advisers have told him that's a very bad idea."

The Times also reported that Trump's advisers "have urged him to stay quiet and sought to distance the former president from Mr. Gaetz."

And while Trump denied that Gaetz ever personally asked him for a pardon, the Times' original report said that Gaetz "asked the White House" and that "aides told Mr. Trump of the request," but that it's "unclear whether Mr. Gaetz discussed the matter directly with the president." Brendan Morrow

infrastructure
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's 'everything is infrastructure' tweet may have backfired

12:13 p.m.

The Biden administration's latest $2.3 trillion spending proposal designates a lot of money to improving roads, bridges, and airports, and expanding broadband. But many Republicans think it should solely focus on infrastructure, and bristle at the inclusion of what they consider separate issues. In an apparent effort to counter that argument, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tweeted Wednesday that child care, caregiving, and paid leave are, in fact, infrastructure. The message didn't land the way she hoped, it seems.

A few folks on the right, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's (R-Ky.) speech writer, had some fun with Gillibrand's tweet, painting it as devoid of any serious meaning. "If everything is infrastructure, is anything really infrastructure?" was a common response.

Others predicted Gillibrand's words would backfire and actually give momentum to Republican lawmakers fighting against Biden's plan. Lo and behold, Rep. Rick Crawford (R-Ark.) quickly jumped on it, arguing Gillibrand's "framing" would pave "the road to socialism."

The senator didn't just get heat from conservatives, however. "We don't have to pretend every good thing is 'infrastructure,'" Slate's Jordan Weissman tweeted. Weismann has previously made the case that "agonizing about the exact proportion of infrastructure spending and what counts" in Biden's "infrastructure, energy, and jobs plan" is "not productive," though he added that Biden himself played a role in creating the debate.

At the moment, the Biden administration is content to move forward with the proposal without any Republican support in Congress, instead relying on its popularity with American voters across the political spectrum, but they likely don't want to give the GOP any opportunities to refocus the debate. Tim O'Donnell

