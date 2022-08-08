America's crushing teacher shortage

As kids start heading back to school, districts across the United States are dealing with teacher shortages. In some areas, there are thousands of unfilled positions, and administrators are trying to come up with ways to lessen the impact on students. Here's everything you need to know:

Why is there a teacher shortage?

There are several factors. Many educators are worn out from having to teach online during the pandemic, and some decided to retire or leave the profession after switching back to in-person instruction; in June 2021, more than 2,700 teachers were surveyed by the National Education Association, and 32 percent said they were leaving teaching earlier than planned because of the pandemic. Others are quitting for higher-paying jobs or because they feel undervalued and don't want to be part of the culture war, with parents and politicians trying to censor what they can teach about everything from U.S. history to racism. "The political situation in the United States, combined with legitimate aftereffects of COVID, has created this shortage," Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told The Washington Post. "This shortage is contrived."

How many unfilled teaching jobs are there?

There isn't a database keeping track, so it's not entirely known. The Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association surveyed its members, and two-thirds said they have more teacher vacancies for this school year than ever before. As of June, the state had 2,200 unfilled teacher openings, and that's "very concerning," Justin Wing of the Arizona School Personnel Administrators Association told Fox 10. "We can't leave kids alone in the classroom teaching themselves."

The national average for teacher pay is around $64,000, and Arizona, which has one of the highest teacher-to-student ratios, has an average teacher salary of roughly $52,000. When Arizona teachers recently received a raise, "we went from 49th in teacher pay, to 49th in teacher pay," Wing said. "I do think the main root cause of the teacher shortage is pay."

How are districts handling the teacher shortage?

It depends on the size of the district and the resources it has. At a larger school, administrators and coaches can step into the classroom. Another option is to combine several classes and have them meet in an auditorium or gym. The problem with increasing class size is "teachers don't have that one-on-one with the students, that personal ability to understand what the students need," Dawn Etcheverry, president of the Nevada State Education Association, told the Post.