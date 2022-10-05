What happened in the Los Angeles Unified School District cyberattack?

The Los Angeles Unified School District — the second-largest district in the United States — fell victim to a cyberattack in early September. On Saturday, after LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho refused to pay a ransom, the hackers released some of the stolen data onto the dark web. Here's everything you need to know:

How did the cyberattack unfold?

On Sept. 3, LAUSD technicians saw that a cyberattack was in progress and cut it off; if they hadn't acted as quickly as they did, Carvalho said, the situation would have been a lot worse. Officials revealed there were two parts to the attack — the stealing of data and the encryption of some data to make it inaccessible — and it's not yet clear if "human error" caused the breach or if it was "a systemic failure on the part of a third-party entity" connected to the system. Carvalho acknowledged that the district may never find out how this happened.

In the wake of the attack, most of the district's computer systems were shut down, and employees and students were asked to make new passwords. Last week, Carvalho announced the district had received a ransom request from the hackers, "and we have been responsive without engaging in any type of negotiations." He added: "We have not responded to that demand." He did not reveal the ransom amount.

The hackers, who call themselves the Vice Society, made an announcement on the dark web warning that if the ransom wasn't paid, they would begin publishing information obtained in the hack on Monday. Carvalho again refused, with the district saying Friday that paying ransom "never guarantees the full recovery of data" and "public dollars are better spent on our students rather than capitulating to a nefarious and illicit crime syndicate." The next day, sensitive information from the district's system was released on the dark web.

What information is now on the dark web?

The Los Angeles Times said Monday it had scanned the documents and found some identifiable information on minors, as well as records of disciplinary actions against building and grounds workers dating back to 2008 and 2009. The LAUSD's analysts and law enforcement officials have reviewed about two-thirds of the data, and Carvalho said Monday that "based on what we have seen, there is at this point no evidence of widespread impact as far as truly sensitive, confidential information. The release was actually more limited than what we had originally anticipated."