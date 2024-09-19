'Beast' of a lawsuit: YouTube star and Amazon sued by contestants over abuse claims
The titan of social media is embroiled in a reality show scandal that threatens his perch at the height of YouTube fame.
Jimmy Donaldson is no stranger to controversy. At just 26, the YouTube star known the world-over as MrBeast has weathered his share of contentious publicity and public backlash for his high profile social media stunts, plus allegations of fostering a toxic work environment for his staff.
Throughout it all, Donaldson has steadily grown his brand and his media empire, to the point where he is the most subscribed-to YouTube channel in history with a fortune estimated to be in the range of $700 million. Unlike comparable superstars whose fame and fortune come from record deals and movie contracts, MrBeast's celebrity is based almost entirely on his simply being MrBeast. He is the definition of self-referential stardom in the social media era.
This week, five unnamed participants competing for the promised $5 million prize in Donaldson's forthcoming reality competition, "Beast Games," filed a class action lawsuit against both Donaldson's production company and Amazon, which is set to stream the series worldwide on its Prime Video platform. In the suit, the plaintiffs allege they had been "fed sporadically and sparsely," "were not given adequate access to hygienic products or medical care" and that "female contestants particularly and collectively suffered" from a work environment which "systematically fostered a culture of misogyny and sexism where Production Staff did nothing."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What does this mean for YouTube's breakout star and his dreams of cross-platform domination?
What are the allegations against the show?
Although the full complaint has not been made public yet, a heavily redacted version was obtained by Variety claiming that "Beast Games" "failed to pay minimum wages and overtime; failed to prevent sexual harassment; created conditions that subjected contestants to 'infliction of emotional distress'; did not provide participants uninterrupted meal breaks or rest breaks; and exposed contestants to 'dangerous circumstances and conditions as a condition of their employment.'" Crucially, the suit claims that "participants were treated as employees and are due compensation for their services and for numerous alleged labor law violations they encountered," Time said.
More broadly, the suit alleges Donaldson misrepresented the number of participants who would be competing in the show, and in doing so "misled about their odds of winning the $5 million prize despite putting their lives on hold to film," The Washington Post said. Attorneys for the plaintiffs also claim the accused Donaldson and the other defendants of "misclassifying contestants as volunteers to get tax credits" from Nevada, CNN said, resulting in "$2.5 million in incentives from the state to film in Las Vegas."
This week's lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles, comes just over a month after The New York Times ran a lengthy exposé on similar allegations surrounding the show. "We signed up for the show" one contestant told The Times, "but we didn't sign up for not being fed or watered or treated like human beings."
"It's a Fyre Fest kind of feeling,” said one former crew member to Rolling Stone, referencing the infamously catastrophic luxury music festival. “There's a reason why this level of production hasn't been attempted before, and it certainly should never have been attempted without people that know what they are doing."
At this time, neither Donaldson nor Amazon have responded to requests for comment from Variety, Time, CNN or The Washington Post
What does this mean for MrBeast himself?
Donaldson has "dealt with backlash in the past," Yahoo Entertainment said, but the allegations raised in this week's lawsuit are the "most serious he's faced" and "an indication that the facade of his empire is starting to crack." Even before the suit was filed, the allegations surrounding the show are a sign that MrBeast's "reputation, as well as his multimillion-dollar YouTube empire, are on the line," The New York Times said.
In their suit, the plaintiffs have requested an unspecified amount of monetary compensation, "likely totaling in the millions of dollars," to be decided in a jury trial, attorneys for the group said in a statement to Time. But, the publication said, "the lawsuit, however, is unlikely to go to trial, as class actions typically settle before trial."
Given "all the hoopla" surrounding the show itself, "You'd think MrBeast and Amazon would want to put their best face forward on these allegations," Deadline said. After The New York Times' exposé last month, "you'd think MrBeast and Amazon would be ready with some sort of response. Alas, no."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Magazine solutions - September 27, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 27, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Magazine printables - September 27, 2024
Puzzles and Quizzes Issue - September 27, 2024
By The Week US Published
-
Why is Germany cracking down on migration?
Today's Big Question New border rules test the European Union
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Rawdogging flights: as bad an idea as it sounds?
Talking Point Viral trend of travelling without entertainment, food or movement could offer mental respite and challenge, but risks boredom, dehydration and deep-vein thrombosis
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Gen Z is embracing underconsumption
under the radar Less is more
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Stay-at-home girlfriends: why Gen Z are rejecting 'girlboss' culture
Why Everyone's Talking About 'Soft girl' trend reflects disillusionment with the corporate ladder but has 'huge financial risks'
By Julia O'Driscoll, The Week UK Published
-
'Are We Dating the Same Guy?': do Facebook groups harm or help?
Talking Point Women share their relationship experiences to try to stay safe on dating apps but critics highlight legal and emotional issues
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
A 'deplorable tactic': why film studios are pitting influencers against critics
Talking Points Movie bosses are increasingly prioritising 'social sentiment' over newspaper reviews
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'True Detective: Night Country' and the rise of Arctic Noir
The Week Recommends Why we love police procedurals set in the bleak and remote polar extremes
By David Faris Published
-
Out of touch: Daryl Hall obtains restraining order against bandmate John Oates
Speed Read Lawsuit reveals unharmonious relationship between most commercially successful duo in pop history
By Jamie Timson, The Week UK Published
-
Netflix's real-life Squid Game: 'reality epic' or 'shoddy knock-off'?
Talking Point 456 players battle it out for the biggest prize pot in reality TV history
By The Week UK Published