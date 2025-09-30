Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl thrills and rankles
The Puerto Rican superstar’s upcoming halftime performance has fans ecstatic, even as some conservatives gripe
Spanish language superstar Bad Bunny’s announcement on Sunday that he will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show has prompted celebration among fans and consternation from critics. The grumblings are related to the performer’s past comments about immigration and ICE. “This is for my people, my culture and our history,” Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, said in a statement shared by the National Football League. “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”
‘Just one date in the United States’
Benito’s Super Bowl announcement comes just days after the close of his 31-date “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency at San Juan, Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, with the halftime show itself set to be bookended by a global tour in support of his new “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” album.
Until Sunday, that tour had conspicuously elided any stops in the continental U.S. because “f*cking ICE could be outside” the venue, waiting to arrest concertgoers, Bad Bunny said in an interview with I-D magazine this month. “It’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.” He has also criticized immigration officials on his Instagram account for conducting raids in Puerto Rico “instead of leaving the people alone.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Immigration concerns notwithstanding, “I think I’ll do just one date in the United States,” Bad Bunny said Sunday on X just before the NFL confirmed his halftime show. He accompanied the announcement on Instagram with a short post that included a “nod to his Puerto Rican heritage,” USA Today said, by wearing a pava, a “traditional hat made from leaves of the Puerto Rican hat palm.”
Fans “flooded the internet with excitement” over his scheduled performance, said Rolling Stone, with many “celebrating the power of having a Latino on one of the world’s biggest stages” in a “political era that has targeted Latinos.”
NFL is ‘self-destructing’
The NFL’s choice to tap Bad Bunny as its halftime headliner “didn’t exactly sit well” with some football fans, Fox News said, citing many who “didn’t appear to be eager” for the upcoming performance. It comes one year after what “many viewers interpreted as a politically charged performance” from rapper Kendrick Lamar, Forbes said.
By hiring a “massive Trump hater” with “no songs in English,” the NFL is “self-destructing year after year,” said conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson on X. Bad Bunny was chosen to perform by “Barack Obama’s best friend Jay-Z,” who “runs the Super Bowl selection process through his company Roc Nation which has an exclusive contract with the NFL,” said far-right activist and Trump administration associate Jack Posobiec on X. On its website, the NFL lists Roc Nation as a co-executive producer and “strategic entertainment advisor” for the performance.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Bad Bunny will “find some way to push a woke message,” said right-wing social media activist Robby Starbuck on X. “Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does.”
Knowing that including Bad Bunny is “likely to upset certain people,” the NFL is “playing the long game,” USA Today said. The sport is increasingly eyeing a global role, and Bad Bunny is a business-minded “investment on that international future.”
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Why are beef prices rising?
Today's Big Question Drought, tariffs and consumer demand all play a role
-
Pucker up with these 8 soothing lip balms and treatments
The Week Recommends Don’t pout — these lip balms offer hydration and shine
-
YouTube to pay Trump $22M over Jan. 6 expulsion
Speed Read The president accused the company of censorship following the suspension of accounts post-Capitol riot
-
One Battle After Another: a ‘terrifically entertaining’ watch
The Week Recommends Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest release is a ‘high-octane action thriller’ and a ‘surefire Oscar frontrunner’
-
Trump says Smithsonian too focused on slavery's ills
Speed Read The president would prefer the museum to highlight 'success,' 'brightness' and 'the future'
-
Trump to host Kennedy Honors for Kiss, Stallone
Speed Read Actor Sylvester Stallone and the glam-rock band Kiss were among those named as this year's inductees
-
White House seeks to bend Smithsonian to Trump's view
Speed Read The Smithsonian Institution's 21 museums are under review to ensure their content aligns with the president's interpretation of American history
-
Charlamagne Tha God irks Trump with Epstein talk
Speed Read The radio host said the Jeffrey Epstein scandal could help 'traditional conservatives' take back the Republican Party
-
'Immigrant' Superman film raises hackles on the right
TALKING POINT Director James Gunn's comments about the iconic superhero's origins and values have rankled conservatives who embrace the Trump administration's strict anti-immigrant agenda
-
Spain's love of sunflower seeds is wrecking its football stadiums
Under the Radar One club controversially bans 'national vice' as discarded 'pipas' shells block drains and erode concrete
-
The Israeli army's 'tourist hikes' in occupied Golan Heights
Under The Radar 'Provocative' twice-daily tours into territory seized from Syria have quickly sold out