Bad Bunny headlining the Super Bowl thrills and rankles

Spanish language superstar Bad Bunny’s announcement on Sunday that he will headline this year’s Super Bowl halftime show has prompted celebration among fans and consternation from critics. The grumblings are related to the performer’s past comments about immigration and ICE. “This is for my people, my culture and our history,” Bad Bunny, born Benito Ocasio in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, said in a statement shared by the National Football League. “Ve y dile a tu abuela, que seremos el HALFTIME SHOW DEL SUPER BOWL.”

Benito’s Super Bowl announcement comes just days after the close of his 31-date “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency at San Juan, Puerto Rico’s José Miguel Agrelot Coliseum, with the halftime show itself set to be bookended by a global tour in support of his new “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” album.

Until Sunday, that tour had conspicuously elided any stops in the continental U.S. because “f*cking ICE could be outside” the venue, waiting to arrest concertgoers, Bad Bunny said in an interview with I-D magazine this month. “It’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about.” He has also criticized immigration officials on his Instagram account for conducting raids in Puerto Rico “instead of leaving the people alone.”

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

Immigration concerns notwithstanding, “I think I’ll do just one date in the United States,” Bad Bunny said Sunday on X just before the NFL confirmed his halftime show. He accompanied the announcement on Instagram with a short post that included a “nod to his Puerto Rican heritage,” USA Today said, by wearing a pava, a “traditional hat made from leaves of the Puerto Rican hat palm.”

Fans “flooded the internet with excitement” over his scheduled performance, said Rolling Stone, with many “celebrating the power of having a Latino on one of the world’s biggest stages” in a “political era that has targeted Latinos.”

NFL is ‘self-destructing’

The NFL’s choice to tap Bad Bunny as its halftime headliner “didn’t exactly sit well” with some football fans, Fox News said, citing many who “didn’t appear to be eager” for the upcoming performance. It comes one year after what “many viewers interpreted as a politically charged performance” from rapper Kendrick Lamar, Forbes said.

By hiring a “massive Trump hater” with “no songs in English,” the NFL is “self-destructing year after year,” said conservative YouTuber Benny Johnson on X. Bad Bunny was chosen to perform by “Barack Obama’s best friend Jay-Z,” who “runs the Super Bowl selection process through his company Roc Nation which has an exclusive contract with the NFL,” said far-right activist and Trump administration associate Jack Posobiec on X. On its website, the NFL lists Roc Nation as a co-executive producer and “strategic entertainment advisor” for the performance.

Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Bad Bunny will “find some way to push a woke message,” said right-wing social media activist Robby Starbuck on X. “Does this guy really scream American football to anyone? Be for real with me. No one thinks he does.”

Knowing that including Bad Bunny is “likely to upset certain people,” the NFL is “playing the long game,” USA Today said. The sport is increasingly eyeing a global role, and Bad Bunny is a business-minded “investment on that international future.”