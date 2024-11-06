A family road trip in the Swiss Alps

Camp out under the stars with this towbar-mounted car tent

Thule Outset towbar-mounted car tent
The Thule Outset offers an elevated, rugged and weather-resistant base for adventures
This summer, my wife and I and two young children set out on an adventurous road trip from London to the Swiss Alps. At the wheel of a luxury SUV fully equipped with the latest Thule car accessories, we were as well-prepared as we could have been; it was time to buckle up for the 1,500 mile round-trip.

Our vehicle of choice, the Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid T8, proved the perfect travel companion. Brimming with advanced safety features, a spacious interior to house copious quantities of luggage and luxury details such as massage seats and a panoramic sunroof, it was faultless for driver and passengers alike.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Fergus Scholes
