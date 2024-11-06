A family road trip in the Swiss Alps

This summer, my wife and I and two young children set out on an adventurous road trip from London to the Swiss Alps. At the wheel of a luxury SUV fully equipped with the latest Thule car accessories, we were as well-prepared as we could have been; it was time to buckle up for the 1,500 mile round-trip.

Our vehicle of choice, the Volvo XC90 Plug-in Hybrid T8 , proved the perfect travel companion. Brimming with advanced safety features, a spacious interior to house copious quantities of luggage and luxury details such as massage seats and a panoramic sunroof, it was faultless for driver and passengers alike.

With the boot jam-packed, a Thule cargo carrier and two e-mountain bikes secured to the roof, all that remained was to attach the final – and arguably the most exciting – piece of gear: the Thule Outset , a three-person towbar-mounted car tent.

With Switzerland boasting hundreds of campsites and the freedom to wild camp above the treeline, we packed and ready to spend a night or two under the stars.

The Thule Outset tent

The tent is elevated off the ground adding a layer of comfort and peace of mind (Image credit: Thule)

The Thule Outset is an innovative hitch-mounted camping tent, offering an elevated, rugged and weather-resistant base for adventures. Unlike traditional rooftop tents (which have been around for years), the Outset attaches directly to a vehicle's tow hitch making both installation and set-up particularly quick and easy. By tucking neatly into the car's slipstream, it barely impacts fuel economy, and leaves the roof clear for other storage solutions.

When it comes to setting up, the box unfolds into a good-sized three-person tent – complete with a 7cm thick mattress – which can remain hitched to the tow bar, or be detached altogether so the car can still be used.

A built-in stand elevates the tent 30cm or so off the ground providing protection from rough terrain – the telescopic legs allow it to be levelled on uneven ground. Access is easy without the need for ladders (rooftop tents) or crawling (traditional ground tents). Being elevated adds a layer of comfort and peace of mind – no worrying about uneven terrain, muddy ground or things creeping in during the night.

Inside the tent is surprisingly roomy. My wife and I slept at one end with the kids at the other. There were plenty of pockets to stow away torches and other bits, and I was impressed with how sturdy it felt, even during wet and windy conditions.

With full-height zippered openings on three sides, we were able to enjoy panoramic views while being tucked up and cosy in the tent.

Family-friendly features

The roof was free for extra storage such as the roof box and bike racks (Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

For families with small children, the Thule Outset has several benefits – time and simplicity are everything for parents. The quick set-up and takedown eliminate wrestling with poles and worrying about the perfect flat spot, and the rugged, weather-resistant materials remove anxiety about changeable conditions in the mountains or elsewhere.

Compact and convenient, the tent didn’t interfere with our storage space. We could still access the boot and the roof was free for the pod and bike racks. Even in the daytime, the tent was a hub of activity - the kids loved that it was raised and they regularly played inside, zipping and unzipping various openings.

The verdict

The setup is perfect for exploring new places without needing to be a seasoned camper (Image credit: Fergus Scholes)

The Thule Outset tent, mounted on the Volvo XC90, made this trip one of the most enjoyable family holidays we’ve had. It gave us the freedom to drive around unfettered, but with the opportunity to camp comfortably and easily in a variety of locations.

At £3,499.99, it is unquestionably a big investment, but it’s very well-built and should last for many years. And it turns your car into a versatile basecamp for adventure.

Our kids absolutely loved spending time outdoors in this tent, it felt like a proper adventure to them, and my wife and I loved how practical, convenient and comfortable it was. Whether you're seasoned campers or first-timers looking for a more unique family road trip experience, this is the perfect kit for exploring new places.

Fergus was leant the Volvo XC90 Plug-In Hybrid T8,Thule Outset towbar mounted tent, Thule UpRide roof mounted bike racks, and Thule Force XT Sport roof box