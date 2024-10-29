Spend a weekend in Bruges

Bruges "exudes a storybook atmosphere", with mediaeval architecture, cobbled squares and scenic canals, earning its title of "the most photogenic city in Europe", said Lindsay Cohn in Travel + Leisure. With summer tourists gone and Christmas-market crowds yet to come, autumn is the perfect time to let this city "enchant" you.

Bruges' intimate size makes for the perfect weekend getaway. The Unesco World Heritage city is charming and compact, easily explored in a couple of days.

Spend the trip marvelling at the historic city centre's gothic architecture, wandering through museums of iconic Flemish art, and sipping hot chocolate.

Top attractions and things to do

Groeningemuseum

The "treasure house of Bruges' art" is "small but exquisite", said Antony Mason in The Telegraph . Home to "some of the greatest north European work", the museum's art spans six centuries, with a "fascinating" collection of 19th-century Belgian Symbolist work and highlights from Flemish artists Jan van Eyck, Hans Memling and Hugo van der Goes.

Old Belfry Tower

At 83 metres, the 13th-century monument is a towering symbol of Bruges' powerful past. The 366-step climb is tough, but worth it for the "sweeping vistas" of the city centre and "well-deserved sense of accomplishment", said Cohn in Travel + Leisure. As you make the trek, take a breather at the treasury to see the Middle Ages city stamps and seals. To hear the carillonneur play the tower's 47 bells, plan your visit on a Wednesday, Saturday or Sunday.

Canal boat trip

While Amsterdam may come to mind first for canals, Bruges' picturesque waterways are a "must", said Cohn . The city is steeped in golden age history and a boat tour offers unbeatable angles to admire the architecture. As you float down the canal, knowledgeable guides offer insight into the canal's historical importance.

Saint John's Hospital

The 12th-century building is one of the oldest and best-preserved hospitals in Europe. Walking through the mediaeval wards and attic, learn the history of healing in Bruges. In the hospital's chapel see the "exquisitely detailed" six works by Hans Memling, said Mason in The Telegraph.

Where to stay

Overlooking the canal in the Sint-Anna district, the award-winning Hotel Van Cleef is a short walk from the city's highlights. Originally the Van Cleef family's private mansion, the space is a "precious gem in a city that already sparkles", said Lois Alter Mark in Forbes . The boutique hotel is still a family affair and offers "just the right mix of sophistication and practicality".

If you're looking to embrace the city's mediaeval history, opt for the gothic Guesthouse Nuit Blanche, the "living embodiment of a Van Eyck painting", said Good Housekeeping . The "atmospheric" interior has seen the likes of Winston Churchill and Belgian royalty.

The Pand Hotel is "sanctuary-like", situated on a quiet street behind the canal, said Cohn. Located in a carriage house, the "atmospheric" library and lounges are filled with "precious antiques, collectibles and art". The suites are just as luxurious, each one fitted with "exquisite textiles, fireplaces and four-poster beds".

For similar "boutique vibes", on a budget, try Monsieur Ernest in the Ezelstraat Quarter, said The Times . The "hip hotel" started as a brewery and the design is "an astute mix of old and new".

Eating and drinking

Starting your tour of Belgian sweets with The Old Chocolate House is a "must", said Richard Mellor in The Times . Don't be daunted by the long queues, "Belgium's finest hot chocolate" is well worth it.

Once you polish off your mugful, head to Chez Albert Waffles, for a treat that will leave you "moaning with pleasure" and understanding why Belgian waffles are so special, said Alter Mark in Forbes.

The desserts are fantastic, but Bruges is filled with "seriously good chefs" and the restaurant scene is "highly competitive", said Mason in The Telegraph. The cooking is typically French or Franco-Belgian but with "ingenious twists". You will definitely encounter great food in Bruges, but it can be expensive, so look out for lunchtime set menus at the best restaurants.

For intimate, but "exceptional" dining check out Bistro Bruut, with only 22 places. Bistro Christophe is larger, "popular with locals" and has a "swagger" and "robust, good-quality French-Belgian cuisine".

For a Michelin-recommended meal, try Quatre Vins, a winner of the Bib Gourmand award, given for good quality and good value. The interior is "cosy" and the menu's array of international dishes is great for sharing "in a friendly, buzzy vibe", said the Michelin Guide . Highlights include the "steamed pork belly in a crunchy hispi (pointed) cabbage in a rich BBQ sauce" and the "fine range of biodynamic and natural wines". Owners Maxinne and Olivier are dedicated to good service and will "bend over backwards to ensure guests feel at home in their fun-loving establishment".