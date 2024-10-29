Spend a weekend in Bruges

Everything you need to know for a trip to Europe's 'most photogenic' city

View of San Vidal church from Bruges Grand Canal
Take a trip down the Grand Canal
(Image credit: Education Images /Universal Images Group / Getty Images)
By
published

Bruges "exudes a storybook atmosphere", with mediaeval architecture, cobbled squares and scenic canals, earning its title of "the most photogenic city in Europe", said Lindsay Cohn in Travel + Leisure. With summer tourists gone and Christmas-market crowds yet to come, autumn is the perfect time to let this city "enchant" you.

Bruges' intimate size makes for the perfect weekend getaway. The Unesco World Heritage city is charming and compact, easily explored in a couple of days.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Tess Foley-Cox
Latest
You might also like