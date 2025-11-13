This week’s question: A 77-year-old French cyclist who tumbled into a 130-foot-deep ravine on his way home from the supermarket was rescued after three days, having sustained himself on several bottles of red wine he had in his shopping bag. If this Gallic hero were to write a survival book for fellow wine lovers, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pumpkin pie-d

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type “Oenophile endurance” in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Nov. 18. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page of the Nov. 28 issue and at theweek.com/contest on Nov. 20. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.