A glass of dark wine is held up to the sun causing a lens glare.
(Image credit: Tatiana Maksimova / Getty Images)
By
published

This week’s question: A 77-year-old French cyclist who tumbled into a 130-foot-deep ravine on his way home from the supermarket was rescued after three days, having sustained himself on several bottles of red wine he had in his shopping bag. If this Gallic hero were to write a survival book for fellow wine lovers, what should it be titled?

Click here to see the results of last week's contest: Pumpkin pie-d

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸