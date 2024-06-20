Gene variant shows promise slowing Alzheimer's

A rare genetic trait called Christchurch could delay the onset of disease

Brain scans of dementia patients in lab
A new study found that 27 people with the Christchurch gene developed disease symptoms five years later later than others
(Image credit: TEK Image / Science Photo Library via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A single copy of a rare genetic variant tied to Alzheimer's disease appears to delay the onset of cognitive impairment and dementia by about five years, U.S. and Colombian researchers reported Wednesday. The study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, offers hope that a drug emulating this variant of the APOE3 gene, dubbed the Christchurch variant, could similarly defeat or delay Alzheimer's.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Alzheimer's Health News Dementia
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸