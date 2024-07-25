Wall Street tumbles on poor tech results
US markets had their worst day since 2022 as Tesla and AI stocks dropped
What happened
U.S. stocks suffered their worst day in more than 18 months yesterday after lackluster results from Tesla and Google owner Alphabet fueled fears over the high valuations of large technology companies.
Who said what
Losses in both the S&P 500, which dropped 2.3%, and Nasdaq Composite, which fell 3.6%, were largely "driven by big tech stocks" including Nvidia, Microsoft, Apple and Tesla, said the Financial Times. Tech — and artificial intelligence stocks in particular — has "driven the bulk of market gains this year."
Tesla reporting a 45% drop in profits for the spring and Alphabet's fall of 5% could "feed concerns” that the broader market has become too reliant on the so-called "magnificent seven" technology stocks, said Charlie McElligott, an analyst at Nomura, to the Times.
What next?
Analysts have questioned whether the companies that have been responsible for the majority of the S&P 500's record run this year are now too expensive. Some investors are "moving their money away from Big Tech to smaller companies," said The Telegraph. Asian shares dropped in morning trading today.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
-
Salt Lake City named host of 2034 Winter Olympics
Speed Read The Winter Games are returning to the US for the first time in 32 years
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Netanyahu makes controversial address
Speed Reads Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech to Congress denounced Gaza war protestors
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
Twisters review: 'warm-blooded' film explores dangerous weather
The Week Recommends The film, focusing on 'tornado wranglers', stars Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell
By The Week UK Published
-
Is Big Tech getting too big?
Today's Big Question The EU is pursuing anti-competition claims against both Microsoft and Apple
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Why is the tech industry up in arms about Google's search algorithm leak?
Today's Big Question A leak of about 2,500 documents shed light on how Google's search engine operates, and not everyone is happy
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Apple unveils AI integration, ChatGPT partnership
Speed Read AI capabilities will be added to a bulked-up Siri and other apps, in partnership with OpenAI's ChatGPT
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Boeing, SpaceX successfully test key rockets
Speed Read Boeing’s Starliner docked at the ISS and SpaceX completed its fourth test launch of its Starship spacecraft
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
All-powerful, ever-pervasive AI is running out of internet
The explainer There is no such thing as unlimited data
By Devika Rao, The Week US Published
-
Is quantum computing the next technological frontier?
Today's Big Question Some people believe the technology will change the world, but others are skeptical of its risks
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
How AI is going to change the Google search experience
Talking Points Summaries are the new links
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
Johansson deplores 'eerily similar' ChatGPT voice
Speed Read The actress said she had previously turned down requests from OpenAI's Sam Altman to license her voice
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published