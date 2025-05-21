Reform UK's councillors are off to a rocky start

Three weeks after sweeping the local elections, Nigel Farage's insurgent party is beginning to realise how hard the path from rhetoric to reality really is

Nigel Farage celebrates with Reform UK supporters at Staffordshire County Showground after the party took won control of Staffordshire County Council
When Reform UK won two mayoralties, 677 council seats and overall control of 10 councils earlier this month, it was hailed as a political tsunami.

Three weeks on from those election results, Reform is beginning to face up to "the enormous challenges that local government poses" – particularly for a party that's "been so rapidly thrust into positions of political power", said Local Government Chronicle. And already there are signs that things "could get messy", said The Independent.

