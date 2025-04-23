Labour and the so-called 'banter ban'

Critics are claiming that a clause in the new Employment Rights Bill will spell the end of free-flowing pub conversation

Keir Starmer laughing in a crowd
Keir Starmer's government says its Employment Rights Bill will be a 'once-in-a-generation chance to improve the lives of millions of working people' but critics have argued that it will see the end of 'pub banter'
(Image credit: Stefan Rousseau-Pool/Getty Images)
By
published

The Labour government's Employment Rights Bill will amount to a "banter ban" if it's allowed to go ahead, critics have said.

A particular passage of the bill, which addresses "harassment by third parties", is being seen in some quarters as an effective ban on "discussion of sensitive subjects such as religion or views on transgender rights", said Jessica Elgot in The Guardian.

The government says that particular clause is designed to protect workers from sexual harassment by customers. But, there are concerns that pub customers could be asked to leave or bar staff could begin to launch tribunals if an overheard conversation is taken as offensive.

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

