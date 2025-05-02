Reform surge: which party should be most afraid?

Both Tories and Labour take an electoral battering that could upend UK party politics

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage's Reform UK has gained its fifth MP, after winning Runcorn and Helsby
(Image credit: Oli Scarff / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

Reform UK has successfully converted its recent opinion-poll surge into a string of ballot-box victories across England – solidifying its status as an electoral threat to the country's two main political parties.

Most eye-catching of all was the win in this parliament's first by-election, with Reform candidate Sarah Pochin snatching the once-safe Labour seat of Runcorn and Helsby by a mere six votes.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley

