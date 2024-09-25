What next for Reform UK?

Farage says party should take learnings from the Lib Dems in drumming up local support

Nigel Farage
Reform leader Farage spoke in front of the party's largest-ever conference gathering in Birmingham
(Image credit: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)
By
published

"This weekend is when Reform UK comes of age," bellowed Nigel Farage at his party's largest-ever conference in Birmingham over the weekend, as he both revelled in its unexpected election success and looked to strengthen its future ambitions.

Farage and Reform "shook up" the general election in July, capitalising on the Conservatives' failing fortunes to win five seats in Parliament and come "third in the popular vote", said Politico.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
In The Spotlight Reform Uk Nigel Farage
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸