Reform on the rise: can smaller parties reshape British politics?

Reform, Greens and independents hope to shape Starmer's policy but can they go even further?

Nigel Farage
Nigel Farage said he plans to 'build a mass national movement over the course of the next few years'
(Image credit: Chris Ratcliffe / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
By
published

Labour's landslide win is the big story of the general election, but there were historic gains for Reform UK and the Greens, and victories by pro-Gaza independent candidates.

Speaking after winning in Clacton-on-Sea, Reform leader Nigel Farage said he plans to "build a mass national movement over the course of the next few years", and "hopefully it'll be big enough to challenge the general election properly" in 2029.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Nigel Farage Green Party Reform Uk Keir Starmer Labour Elections Gaza Israel
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK

  Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸