Can Starmer sell himself as the 'tough on immigration' PM?

Former human rights lawyer 'now needs to own the change – not just mouth the slogans' to win over a sceptical public

Keir Starmer at a podium labelled &quot;securing Britain&#039;s future&quot; during a news conference ahead of the publication of the government&#039;s immigration white paper
Some MPs have compared Starmer's rhetoric on immigration to Enoch Powell's notorious 1968 'rivers of blood' speech
(Image credit: Tolga Akmen / EPA / Bloomberg / Getty Images)
By
published

British voters have heard many politicians over the past two decades vow to "take back control of our borders". Unveiling the government's long-awaited white paper on immigration on Monday, Keir Starmer became the latest PM to promise the UK's "broken system" will be fixed, enforcement will be "tougher than ever", and net migration numbers will tumble.

"It's a sign of the times," said Anne McElvoy in The i Paper, that a party led by human rights lawyers and confirmed centrists is "about to undertake a U-turn which is going to make it sound like it has adopted the Fortress Britain vision it once disdained as parochial or even subliminally racist".

