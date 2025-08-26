Trump expands National Guard role in policing
The president wants the Guard to take on a larger role in domestic law enforcement
What happened
President Donald Trump Monday ordered Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to create a new "specialized" National Guard unit "dedicated to ensuring public safety and order" in Washington, D.C., and to ensure that every state's Guard is prepared to take a larger role in domestic law enforcement, including "quelling civil disturbances." Trump also called for a standing National Guard "quick reaction force" that could deploy anywhere in the U.S. on short notice.
Who said what
Creating these new National Guard units is the "clearest sign yet" that Trump intends to "expand the U.S. military's role in domestic law enforcement activities across the country," potentially for "political purposes," said CNN. The expansion of military policing comes as Trump "threatens to broaden deployments of the National Guard in cities run by his political enemies," starting with Chicago, The New York Times said.
Using the National Guard as police in states that don't want such deployments is "illegal," "unconstitutional," "un-American" and "exactly the type of overreach that our country’s founders warned against," Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) said Monday. "If it sounds to you like I am alarmist, that is because I am ringing an alarm."
What next?
Asked about his suggestion that he would send troops to Chicago, Trump "hedged," the Times said. "We may wait," he told reporters. "We may or may not, we may just go in and do it, which is probably what we should do." The Pentagon said it was "reviewing" Trump's orders and "specific requirements" and "will provide updates or announcements as appropriate."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Trump says he's firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
Speed Read The move is likely part of Trump's push to get the central bank to cut interest rates
-
Broken brains: The social price of digital life
Feature A new study shows that smartphones and streaming services may be fueling a sharp decline in responsibility and reliability in adults
-
'Mankeeping': Why women are fed up
Feature Women no longer want to take on the full emotional and social needs of their partners
-
Trump says he's firing Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook
Speed Read The move is likely part of Trump's push to get the central bank to cut interest rates
-
America: Are we now living in an autocracy?
Feature 200 days into his presidency and Trump is still deepening his authoritarian grip
-
Red states join in Trump's D.C. crackdown
Feature 1,200 troops arrive in Washington D.C. from six red states
-
Pomp but little progress at Trump's Ukraine talks
Feature Trump's red carpet welcoming for Putin did little to advance a peace deal with Ukraine
-
What are blue slips and why does Trump want to end them?
Today's Big Question The practice lets senators block a president's judge and prosecutor nominees
-
'The question is what it does for the ecosystem'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
-
Abrego released from jail, faces Uganda deportation
Speed Read The wrongly deported Kilmar Abrego García is expected to be detained at an ICE check-in and deported to Uganda
-
Trump arms National Guard in DC, threatens other cities
speed read His next targets are Chicago, New York and Baltimore