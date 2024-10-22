Why do Russian oil bosses keep dying?

There have been 'at least 50' mysterious deaths of energy company executives since Putin ordered Ukraine invasion

Mikhail Rogachev, former vice-president of one of Russia 's top oil and gas companies, apparently fell from a window at his Moscow home
By
published

Another prominent Russian businessman has died under mysterious circumstances after apparently falling out of a window, the latest in a string of similar unexpected deaths among Russian energy executives.

Mikhail Rogachev, the former vice-president of Yukos – once one of Russia's foremost oil and gas companies – was found dead at the entrance to his home in Moscow over the weekend. He was reportedly discovered by an employee of Russia's foreign intelligence agency, the SVR, with injuries characteristic of a fall. The Russian state news agency said the 64-year-old, who lived on the tenth floor, had died by suicide. Police are reportedly "studying" a suicide note, said The Times.

Harriet Marsden, The Week UK

