North Korea tests ICBM, readies troops in Ukraine

Thousands of North Korean troops are likely to join Russian action against Ukraine

North Korean ICBM launch as viewed on South Korean TV
Analysts said the missile test was 'largely meant to grab American attention days before the US presidential election'
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
What happened

North Korea launched a new, more advanced intercontinental ballistic missile Thursday, with Kim Jong Un calling the missile test an "appropriate military action" against Pyongyang's "rivals." The test flight reached an altitude of more than 4,300 miles, according to Japan's defense ministry.

