Rupert Murdoch's conservative son wins succession battle
Lachlan Murdoch will get control over the media empire that includes Fox News and The Wall Street Journal following his father's death, while his siblings will receive payouts
What happened
The family of media mogul Rupert Murdoch announced Monday they have resolved their yearslong battle over control of Fox News, The Wall Street Journal and other media properties. Under the terms of the deal, Murdoch's politically conservative son, Lachlan, will have sole control of the trust that controls the media empire after the 94-year-old patriarch's death, while Lachlan's siblings James, Elisabeth and Prudence will each receive payouts of about $1.1 billion.
Who said what
The Murdochs' "Shakespearean succession saga" began in earnest with "Rupert and Lachlan's audacious bid to unilaterally change" the terms of the family's "irrevocable trust" so the more politically moderate siblings couldn't shift the ideological bent of a "media empire that holds vast political sway across three continents," The New York Times said. Lachlan may have secured control, but really "both sides are getting what they wanted," as "Prue, Liz and James" were "eager to break" from the conservative dynasty and "are getting considerably more for their shares than Lachlan had been willing to pay" before they beat him in court.
What next?
The "real-life resolution" to the "family brawl" that inspired the HBO series "Succession" will preserve the "conservative tilt of Murdoch's media outlets," Reuters said, especially Fox News, which "continues to be the No. 1 U.S. cable news network." It's now clear "there will always be a conservative guardian of Fox News," Enders Analysis CEO Claire Enders said. "And frankly, if I were a shareholder, I would really think this was a very good move."
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
House posts lewd Epstein note attributed to Trump
Speed Read The estate of Jeffrey Epstein turned over the infamous 2003 birthday note from President Donald Trump
-
Supreme Court allows 'roving' race-tied ICE raids
Speed Read The court paused a federal judge's order barring agents from detaining suspected undocumented immigrants in LA based on race
-
Why can't France hold on to its prime ministers?
Today's Big Question Spiralling debt, ageing population and cultural refusal to accept budget cuts – despite high welfare spending – have been turbocharged by Emmanuel Macron
-
Why are global postal services cutting off package delivery to the US?
Today's Big Question 'Uncertainty' around new tariff rules halts small-dollar imports
-
NFL gets ESPN stake in deal with Disney
Speed Read The deal gives the NFL a 10% stake in Disney's ESPN sports empire and gives ESPN ownership of NFL Network
-
Samsung to make Tesla chips in $16.5B deal
Speed Read Tesla has signed a deal to get its next-generation chips from Samsung
-
FCC greenlights $8B Paramount-Skydance merger
Speed Read The Federal Communications Commission will allow Paramount to merge with the Hollywood studio Skydance
-
A potential railway megamerger raises monopoly questions
The Explainer Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern would create the country's largest railway operator
-
AMC hopes new ticket discounts will reinvigorate the movie theater industry
In the Spotlight The theater chain now has 50% discounts on both Tuesdays and Wednesdays
-
The FTC is pushing back against false 'Made in the USA' claims
The Explainer The agency has dubbed July 2025 'Made in the USA' month
-
Higher toy prices from Trump's tariffs have arrived
In the Spotlight Three out of four toy products in the US come from China