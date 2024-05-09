Marjorie Taylor Greene fails in bid to oust Johnson
The House swiftly killed Greene's effort
What happened
The House voted 359-43 on Wednesday to quash a bid by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Ten Republicans and 32 Democrats supported Greene's motion to vacate, but 196 Republicans and 163 Democrats quickly killed it.
Who said what
Greene, who had threatened to oust Johnson since he allowed the House to fund Ukraine's defense, read a list of his "transgressions" and called his leadership "pathetic, weak and unacceptable." As Greene spoke, "she was heckled from both sides of the aisle in an unusual display of bipartisan distaste toward a single lawmaker," said The Washington Post.
Johnson said he appreciated the "show of confidence from my colleagues to defeat this misguided effort." Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said his party's decision to stop Greene "from plunging the country into further chaos is rooted in our commitment to solve problems," not a love for Johnson.
"I absolutely love Marjorie Taylor Greene," former President Donald Trump said on social media after the vote, but Johnson is a "good man who is trying very hard" and Republicans are "not in a position of voting on a motion to vacate. At some point, we may very well be, but this is not the time."
What next?
Greene would not rule out further motions to oust Johnson, and Jeffries would not say if Democrats would help him survive a second time.
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
