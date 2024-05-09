Marjorie Taylor Greene fails in bid to oust Johnson

The House swiftly killed Greene's effort

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) surrounded by reporters after losing vote to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R).
"She was heckled from both sides of the aisle in an unusual display of bipartisan distaste toward a single lawmaker"
(Image credit: Kent Nishimura / Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

The House voted 359-43 on Wednesday to quash a bid by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) to remove Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.). Ten Republicans and 32 Democrats supported Greene's motion to vacate, but 196 Republicans and 163 Democrats quickly killed it.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Speed Read Marjorie Taylor Greene Mike Johnson
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸