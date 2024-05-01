Democrats defang GOP speaker ouster threat

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will force a vote to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries stand in front of U.S. flags
House Democratic leaders said they will kill Greene's motion
(Image credit: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images)
By Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) follows through with her attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), they will help kill her motion to vacate.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

