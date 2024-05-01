Democrats defang GOP speaker ouster threat
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she will force a vote to remove House Speaker Mike Johnson
What happened
House Democratic leaders said Tuesday that if Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) follows through with her attempt to oust House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), they will help kill her motion to vacate.
Who said what
With Ukraine aid secured, "the time has come to turn the page on this chapter of Pro-Putin Republican obstruction," House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) and two other top Democrats said. If Greene "invokes the motion, it will not succeed." Johnson is now "officially the Democrat speaker of the House," Greene said. Johnson said he hadn't "requested assistance from anyone," but the country needs "a functioning Congress."
The commentary
Tuesday's announcement by House Democrats "appeared to dare Greene to act," The Washington Post said. If she does "plow forward" even though her push to fire Johnson is "firmly on track to fail," Politico said, Greene may be "hurting herself more than him."
What next?
Democrat Tim Kennedy's win in Tuesday's special congressional election in New York will "effectively shrink" Johnson's majority to a "single, tenuous vote on partisan issues," The New York Times said. Four upcoming special elections should bring "Republicans reinforcements, but not until this summer."
Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.
-
