‘Autarky and nostalgia aren’t cure-alls’
‘Confession of a cheap imports enjoyer’
Jack Butler at The Wall Street Journal
Searching the “internet for tables, chairs, futons and bookshelves,” there are “great options. Almost none of them were made in the U.S. Many came from China,” says Jack Butler. It’s “okay that the U.S. isn’t a powerhouse producer of faux-marble tables and adjustable futons,” because it “does other things — high-end manufacturing, energy production, design — and it does them better than anyone else.” There are “better jobs for Americans than making cheap tables and chairs.”
‘Benin’s real coup already happened under President Talon’
Tafi Mhaka at Al Jazeera
The attempted coup in Benin was the “visible peak of a deeper political crisis years in the making,” says Tafi Mhaka. In its “aftermath, order was restored, but not legitimacy.” Benin’s “real coup — the systematic overthrow of its democracy — had already occurred.” All the “attempted takeover did was to lay bare a political system that had already been undermined from within,” as “any illusion of democracy in the country disappeared.”
‘Singapore’s latest antisocial scourge is pickleball’
Owen Walker at the Financial Times
There has been an “active pickleball-playing community in Singapore for at least three decades, but for years it was known as an old man’s game,” says Owen Walker. It has “become a lightning rod issue, pitching enthusiastic picklers against neighbors driven mad by the sport’s relentless ‘pock, pock, pock’ soundtrack.” In “entrepreneurial Singapore, the dilemma has prompted some to spot a business opportunity.” Other “cities enduring the same public backlash against the sport’s growing popularity could take note.”
‘Netflix has three huge new problems with its Warner Bros takeover: Paramount, TikTok and Trump’
James Moore at The Independent
Netflix and Warner Bros. would be the “media merger of the century, so naturally, Donald Trump is sticking his oar in,” says James Moore. But the “deal is motivated as much by fear as it is Netflix’s desire to create an unstoppable media and entertainment supertanker.” Just as “Netflix revolutionized the viewing habits of the Millennials, and Gen X while we’re at it, so is it looking nervously at the Zoomers and Gen Alpha rapidly coming up behind them.”
Japan’s Princess Aiko is a national star. Her fans want even more.
IN THE SPOTLIGHT Fresh off her first solo state visit to Laos, Princess Aiko has become the face of a Japanese royal family facing 21st-century obsolescence
Australia’s teen social media ban takes effect
Speed Read Kids under age 16 are now barred from platforms including YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, Snapchat and Reddit
Judge orders release of Ghislaine Maxwell records
Speed Read The grand jury records from the 2019 prosecution of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein will be made public
‘Toxic chemicals emitted by those facilities can ravage the human body’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Managed wildfires have spread out of control before’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘These accounts clearly are designed as a capitalist alternative’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘They’re nervous about playing the game’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘It is their greed and the pollution from their products that hurt consumers’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘It’s critical that Congress get involved’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘The choice isn’t between domestic and foreign talent; the nation was built on both’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
‘Every teacher is a literacy teacher’
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day