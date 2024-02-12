7 stunning trails to experience during winter

Hiking in the snow is more than just a good way to get that heart rate up. It also gives you a chance to see flora and fauna bathed in that exceptional winter light. These seven hikes can be enjoyed any time but are extra special when there is snow on the ground.

Great Marsh Trail at Mason Neck State Park in Virginia

Tundra swans take flight (Image credit: Arterra/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

One of the payoffs of taking a hike at Mason Neck State Park is seeing the wildlife that emerges in the winter. This park has hundreds of acres of hardwood forests and wetland areas, and while birds are out year-round, the tundra swans only appear during the coldest months. Hundreds flock to Belmont Bay for the winter, and are often spotted while on the park's Great Marsh Trail, which is just under a mile long and ADA compliant.

Bryce Canyon Rim Trail at Bryce Canyon National Park in Utah

Bryce Canyon's beauty is breathtaking in the winter (Image credit: Visions of America / Joseph Sohm / Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Rim Trail is what you make of it. The trail connects the park's scenic overlooks, and you can walk for half a mile, like along the paved stretch between Sunrise and Sunset points, or go on a longer trek. Wherever you roam, there are spectacular views of the bright hoodoos topped with snow. Just note that in the winter, the Bryce Point to Inspiration Point segment is often closed.

Gorham Mountain Loop at Acadia National Park in Maine

Cadillac Mountain can be seen from the Gorham Mountain Loop (Image credit: Katkami / Getty Images)

The Gorham Mountain Loop highlights all the beauty of Acadia National Park. Over the course of the 3.5-mile round trip, you will see the rugged coastline and get a glimpse of Cadillac Mountain. This is a challenging route that goes over rocky, uneven surfaces. It is best for more experienced hikers.

Riverside Trail at William O'Brien State Park in Minnesota

You need snow boots for this trail (Image credit: Cavan Images / Alyxandra Walton)

Bundle up and prepare for a peaceful, albeit chilly, hike on the Riverside Trail. This 2.7-mile loop goes by the St. Croix River and Lake Alice and through a wooded area dominated by 100-year-old pine trees. Since it is a rolled trail, the snow is packed down, and a pair of snow boots with ice grips is an ideal solution.

Jud Wiebe Trail in Colorado

A sunset view of Telluride (Image credit: Jon Hicks / Getty Images)

The views are stellar from the Jud Wiebe Trail, with the Telluride Ski Resort and surrounding valley on full display. This 3.1-mile hike is rated at moderate difficulty in the summer and fall but is much more challenging when there is snow and ice. So be careful. The trail is also quite steep, with an elevation gain of 1,213 feet.

Cascade Mountain in New York

The view on your way to Cascade Mountain, near Lake Placid (Image credit: Shaw Photography Co. / Getty Images)

This one is a doozy and should only be endeavored by serious winter hikers. But once you reach the top of Cascade Mountain, it will all be worth the adventure. The ascent is a steep and rocky 2.4 miles to the summit, where beautiful views await. Come prepared with snowshoes and also have microspikes or trail crampons in your bag, in case you come on an especially icy spot.

Ouachita Trail in Arkansas and Oklahoma

If you see this sign, you're on the right trail (Image credit: sshepard / Getty Images)

The 192-mile Ouachita Trail spans from Arkansas to Oklahoma, with hikers who traverse the entire stretch able to stop at attractions like Queen Wilhelmina State Park, Lover's Leap, the Talimena Scenic Byway, Lake Ouachita and Alum Creek Experimental Forest. You can also go on day hikes along the trail, in either state. Expect to see ample wildlife but not a lot of people, as winter is a quiet time for the trail.

Don't forget...

With winter hiking, you have to keep an eye on the weather and check trail conditions ahead of time. Be prepared with layers of clothing and lots of water, and slather on sunscreen before you head out. If you are a casual hiker or have not hiked in the snow before, take it easy and avoid jumping straight into a strenuous trek.