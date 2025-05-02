TV to watch in May, including 'The Four Seasons' and 'Duster'
A comedy from Tina Fey, a '70s crime thriller from J.J. Abrams and an adaptation from the pages of Judy Blume
Netflix is the streaming star of the TV round-up this month, offering three brand new series, two of them adaptations of beloved classics: a film from the '80s and a book from the '70s. There is also a new show from the creator of the still-mourned adventure series "Lost," a dark comedy starring Julianne Moore as a potential cult leader and a reality show tailing the adorable Stanley Tucci as he eats his way across Italy.
'The Four Seasons'
Alan Alda's 1981 film "The Four Seasons," a romantic comedy about midlife marital crises, has been remade into a Netflix miniseries by Lang Fisher ("Never Have I Ever"), Tracey Wigfield ("Saved by the Bell, redux") and Tina Fey, who also stars alongside Steve Carrell. The show follows three couples who are old friends that "stay connected by vacationing together," exploring the "dynamics of longtime relationships — both romantic and platonic — over a year," said Yvonne Villarreal at the Los Angeles Times. "Though it's a comedy at its heart, the story has the bittersweet candor and moments of earnestness that one might expect from characters confronting their lives at middle age." (Netflix)
'Duster'
"Lost" fan favorite and snark king Josh Holloway rejoins forces with J.J. Abrams ("Star Trek," "Star Wars") to star in "Duster," a '70s thriller co-created with LaToya Morgan. Holloway plays getaway driver Jim, a man who coasts across the dusty deserts of the American southwest in a custom Plymouth Duster, carrying out dangerous driving jobs. He joins forces with Nina (Rachel Hilson), the first Black woman to be an FBI agent. A "throwback to classic '70s crime shows," said Variety, the series also marks Abrams' first project outside of the "Star Wars" universe in more than 10 years. (May 15 on Max)
'Forever'
Based on Judy Blume's 1975 coming-of-age novel about teenage love and virginity loss that shaped many a young girl's romantic ideals, this TV reimagining is the brainchild of producer Mara Brock Akil. The series tells the story by way of two Black teens in 2028 Los Angeles and examines the "idea of your first love being with you forever," said Akil in an interview with Teen Vogue.
"All the questions we have to sort through — the first time you have sex, your first kiss, the first time you say 'I love you' — it resonated then, and it resonates now," Akil said to Tudum of the show and book's shared themes despite decades of separation between the book's debut and the series' setting. (May 8 on Netflix)
'Sirens'
"You had us at 'Julianne Moore runs a possible girl cult,'" said Glamour of this new limited series. A tale of wealth, excess and blondes, the narrative follows Devon ("White Lotus" star Meghann Fahy) as she visits younger sister Simone (Milly Alcock) at the island home of her new boss Michaela (Moore), where a weekend getaway for "rich society friends" is taking place. But Michaela, the wife of billionaire Peter (Kevin Bacon), appears to exert strange power over Simone that extends well beyond a payroll — and Devon quickly notes that the "whole atmosphere's got a real 'Midsommar' vibe." (May 22 on Netflix)
'Tucci in Italy'
If complex romantic entanglements and potential cult leaders are too stressful, turn to the soothing explorations of Stanley Tucci in the second season of his food travel show. The five episodes follow Tucci through Tuscany, Lombardy, Trentino-Alto Adige, Abruzzo and Lazio. "At a time when food shows either lean into chaos (cue the competitions) or aspirational living, 'Tucci in Italy' lands in a quieter, more grounded space," said Forbes. "It's not about spectacle — it's about story." Instead of simply visiting cities and sampling the cuisine, Tucci "traces the emotional and historical imprint of each dish." (May 18 on National Geographic)
Anya Jaremko-Greenwold has worked as a story editor at The Week since 2024. She previously worked at FLOOD Magazine, Woman's World, First for Women, DGO Magazine and BOMB Magazine. Anya's culture writing has appeared in The Atlantic, Jezebel, Vice and the Los Angeles Review of Books, among others.
