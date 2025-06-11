One great cookbook: 'The New Book of Middle Eastern Food'
Where the academic and the practical coexist
Anyone who tries to capture the breadth of Middle Eastern cuisine usually spawns a bugbear. Claudia Roden, the preeminent scholar and cookbook author, instead inspired confidence and relief when she republished "The New Book of Middle Eastern Food" in 2000.
Roden debuted a version of the book in England in 1968, revised it for a second publication in 1985 and modified the text yet again on the cusp of the new millennium. That most recent edition, now 25 years old, remains a landmark text. You can read it as a scholarly plunge into the foodways and geopolitical maneuvering that shaped the countries of the Middle East, from Egypt to Turkey to Albania. You can wield it like a comprehensive 528-page road map to the cooking of those various countries. You would be wise to do both.
Holler for the scholar
The introduction to the "The New Book of Middle Eastern Food" is a sprawling treatise on the movements and conquests that shaped the region and, this being a cookbook, its cuisines. Roden reminds the reader of the Arabic influence on, for example, Italy: "Sicily is famous for her granite and sorbetti (the Sicilian dialect term sciarbat is the Arab word for a sorbet)."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Roden's historical contextualizing continues across the recipe chapters. Mezze were "developed as a way of soaking up the drink arak." She then explains that what we know as mezze in the West from Lebanese and Turkish restaurants was "born in the mountain resorts in the Lebanon where arak is produced, and in the old-style meyhane — the taverns or drinking horses of Istanbul." Could you savor a collection of mezze without knowing these details? Certainly. Does this stage-setting make those mezze all the more enticing? Absolutely.
Theme and delicious variation
Full-bore cooking covers the bulk of "The New Book of Middle Eastern Food," across 16 chapters. Grape leaves, served warm, stuffed with ground meat and rice and seasoned with tomato and cinnamon, include both a Lebanese and Greek variation.
This theme-and-variation approach occurs frequently across the book. A simple shakshouka with bell peppers, tomato and garlic presents a battery of optional tweaks, including the addition of preserved lemon peel, capers, harissa, sauteed onion or fried zucchini. It is a way to explore the concurrent sameness and difference of the cooking styles across the region's countries. Cook what suits your tastes; recruit what you already have in your pantry or fridge. "The New Book of Middle Eastern Food" feeds both belly and brain.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Scott Hocker is an award-winning freelance writer and editor at The Week Digital. He has written food, travel, culture and lifestyle stories for local, national and international publications for more than 20 years. Scott also has more than 15 years of experience creating, implementing and managing content initiatives while working across departments to grow companies. His most recent editorial post was as editor-in-chief of Liquor.com. Previously, he was the editor-in-chief of Tasting Table and a senior editor at San Francisco magazine.
-
Southern Baptists endorse gay marriage ban
Speed Read The largest US Protestant denomination voted to ban same-sex marriage and pornography at their national meeting
-
Israel deports Thunberg after seizing Gaza aid boat
speed read The Swedish activist was delivering food and medical aid to Palestine, highlighting the growing humanitarian crisis there
-
Trump vows 'very big force' against parade protesters
Speed Read The parade, which will shut down much of the capital, will celebrate the US Army's 250th anniversary and Trump's 79th birthday
-
Comedians to see on tour this summer
the week recommends Beat the heat with humor
-
Summertime eating is good at these 7 restaurants across the country
The Week Recommends Patios and big flavors are in season
-
10 great gifts to make yourself Pop-ular on Father's Day
The Week Recommends Make his day with a thoughtful present
-
6 captivating new US museum exhibitions to see this summer
The Week Recommends Get up close to Gustave Caillebotte and discover New Vision photography
-
5 horror movies to sweat out this summer
The Week Recommends A sequel, a reboot and a follow-up from the director of 'Barbarian' highlight the upcoming scary movie slate
-
5 electrifying books to read this June to spark your imagination
The Week Recommends A love story set in space, a pair of ambitious debuts and more
-
Fast-and-furious zombies, serial killer sharks and a matchmaking conundrum in June's new movies
the week recommends Danny Boyle is back with '28 Years Later' and Dakota Johnson has a Sophie's choice to make in 'Materialists'
-
'Less is more' in The Fifth Step
The Week Recommends Jack Lowden from Slow Horses is 'staggeringly good' in this new production at London's @sohoplace