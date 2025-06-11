One great cookbook: 'The New Book of Middle Eastern Food'

Where the academic and the practical coexist

Book cover of &#039;The New Book of Middle Eastern Food&#039; by Claudia Roden
Deep scholarships and friendly, versatile recipes are the pita and extra-virgin olive oil of 'The New Book of Middle Eastern Food'
(Image credit: Penguin Random House)
Scott Hocker
By
published

Anyone who tries to capture the breadth of Middle Eastern cuisine usually spawns a bugbear. Claudia Roden, the preeminent scholar and cookbook author, instead inspired confidence and relief when she republished "The New Book of Middle Eastern Food" in 2000.

Roden debuted a version of the book in England in 1968, revised it for a second publication in 1985 and modified the text yet again on the cusp of the new millennium. That most recent edition, now 25 years old, remains a landmark text. You can read it as a scholarly plunge into the foodways and geopolitical maneuvering that shaped the countries of the Middle East, from Egypt to Turkey to Albania. You can wield it like a comprehensive 528-page road map to the cooking of those various countries. You would be wise to do both.

Explore More
