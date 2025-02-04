Food nostalgia: a feast down memory lane

Why Britons have an increasing taste for favourite old dishes

Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Renée Zellweger in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
(Image credit: Landmark Media / Alamy Stock Photo)
By
published

The return of Bridget Jones to our cinema screens this week has provoked a nostalgic "surge" in demand for "classic" 1990s food, said The Times – with sales of chardonnay on the up and a 200% increase in searches for turkey curry recipes.

"Nostalgia food trends" are already "winning hearts and wallets", with "retro" dishes from the 1950s and 1960s, such as trifle, roulade, prawn cocktail and meatloaf, also "back in vogue", said FoodNavigator. Whether it's the "smell of potato waffles under the grill", or the "gloop of a drop of golden syrup", food can provide the gateway to a trip down memory lane, said The Drum.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Rebekah Evans, The Week UK

Rebekah Evans joined The Week as newsletter editor in 2023 and has written on subjects ranging from Ukraine and Afghanistan to fast fashion and "brotox". She started her career at Reach plc, where she cut her teeth on news, before pivoting into personal finance at the height of the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis. Social affairs is another of her passions, and she has interviewed people from across the world and from all walks of life. Rebekah completed an NCTJ with the Press Association and has written for publications including The Guardian, The Week magazine, the Press Association and local newspapers. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸