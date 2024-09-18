'No contact': Family estrangement is seeing an uptick with younger generations
Young adults are setting firmer boundaries with parents, siblings and other relatives
These days, more young people are being transparent about choosing to estrange themselves from family members they consider toxic. In viral videos posted to social media, they break down why they chose this path to separation, a process known among the estranged as going "no contact."
What does it mean to go 'no contact'?
Family estrangement, where "family members become strangers to one another like intimacy reversed," is still considered "somewhat taboo," said The New Yorker. But in recent years, "advocates for the estranged have begun a concerted effort to normalize it." They believe eliminating the stigma would allow "more people to get out of unhealthy family relationships without shame." While there is "relatively little data on the subject," some psychologists point to "anecdotal evidence that an increasing number of young people are cutting out their parents." By contrast, other experts think we are "simply becoming more transparent about it."
Interest in family estrangement is "still in its infancy," said The New Yorker. "The cliché 'hiding in plain sight' is really appropriate here," family sociologist Karl Pillemer, who teaches at Cornell, said to the outlet. In a survey he conducted in 2019, Pillemer found 27% of Americans were estranged from a relative. Another study found that on average, people first became estranged from family members when in their 20s.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Recently, discussion about the topic has "just exploded," said Yasmin Kerkez, the co-founder of Family Support Resources, a group for helping people dealing with estrangement and other family issues, to The New Yorker. Several new organizations have popped up to raise awareness and provide resources for people who have gone "no contact" or "low contact" with family members. Society promotes the message that it is "good for people to have a family at all costs," when it could be healthier for people to "have a life beyond their family relationships and find a new sense of family with friends or peer groups," Becca Bland, the founder of nonprofit estrangement group Stand Alone, said to the outlet.
What is driving the rise in estrangement?
Part of the reason estrangement has become more common is the "changing notions of what constitutes harmful, abusive, traumatizing or neglectful behavior," said Joshua Coleman, a clinical psychologist and the author of "Rules of Estrangement: Why Adult Children Cut Ties and How to Heal the Conflict," in his book. Coleman cited research that showed how the definition of trauma has expanded in the past three decades to include experiences once considered harmless. "The bar for qualifying as a trauma today is much lower," he said.
Some critics portray no-contact family breakups as a "scourge inflicted by hyperindividualistic, narcissistic millennials" who "reject filial duty, refuse to reconcile, fail to forgive, and take the easy way out of hard conversations," Emi Nietfeld said at Slate. In 2021, The New York Times' David Brooks said the rising trend among young people was "evidence of the breakdown of society" and proof of the "pervasive psychological decline" that's "ripping families apart." But these "sensationalist critiques ignore the perspective of the millions of people like me, who are very happily distant," Nietfeld said.
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news.
-
8 award-winning restaurants to visit this fall
It's the season for dropping magazine restaurant and chef awards
By Scott Hocker, The Week US Published
-
Today's political cartoons - September 18, 2024
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - high concept, violent rhetoric, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Unplugged: digital detox cabins offer an escape from the grid and the grind
The Week Recommends Tech-free retreats in the British countryside give guests a chance to switch off
By Kate Lucy, The Week UK Published
-
Code-switching: the origins, purpose and pitfalls
The Explainer Balancing your identity and respectability politics sometimes means taking on a different tone or behavior to fit in
By Theara Coleman, The Week US Published
-
The link between meat and diabetes
The Explainer Study links processed meat to the disease, but it has an 'inevitable' limitation
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Tourists welcome: the destinations open to holidaymakers
The Explainer These getaway spots are ideal for conscious travellers who don't want to contribute to the problems of overtourism
By Abby Wilson Published
-
What was Gamergate – and why are we still talking about it?
The Explainer Ten years on, the impact of the misogyny-fuelled campaign still lingers
By Abby Wilson Published
-
The decline of festivals
The Explainer The industry has faced a 'triple whammy' of Covid, Brexit and inflation, hitting both organisers and performers
By Irenie Forshaw, The Week UK Published
-
The spiraling chaos at Paramount
The Explainer The company tried to find a lifeline with Skydance, but the deal didn't pan out
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Movie theaters are being forced to evolve
The Explainer People are not going to the movies the way they used to — but that does not mean they are not going at all
By Anya Jaremko-Greenwold, The Week US Published
-
The unparalleled leader of the gentle parenting movement
In the Spotlight Dr. Becky became the face of a revolution in how we treat our children
By David Faris Published