When families cross the aisle against presidential candidates

Tim Walz's cousins, Donald Trump's niece and nephew, RFK Jr.'s siblings: When it comes to running for office, blood is not necessarily thicker than water

Distant relatives of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz show support for Donald Trump
What happens when familial schisms threaten political ambitions?
(Image credit: Charles Herbster / X)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published

"You can choose your friends, but you sho' can't choose your family," Harper Lee's iconic Atticus Finch famously explained to his son Jem in "To Kill a Mockingbird," the author's 1960 magnum opus. "They're still kin to you no matter whether you acknowledge 'em or not, and it makes you look right silly when you don't." 

Silly or not, acknowledging family can be an awkward, frustrating enterprise in the world of politics. There, the optics of perfection and the messiness of real life are often in direct conflict. While blood may be thicker than water, it is decidedly looser when it comes to elections — particularly during this presidential race, in which familial ties have buckled under instances of high profile partisanship. 

https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

In The Spotlight Politics Tim Walz Rfk Jr. Donald Trump 2024 Presidential Election
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

