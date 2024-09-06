4 expert tips for avoiding parental burnout

Today's parents are under an alarming amount of stress. The key is to start making small changes.

There are steps you can take to avoid drowning under the stress of parenting.
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Modern parents are under so much stress that the U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy issued a national advisory sounding the alarm about the "critical public health issue." Time and money were stressors for parents of older generations, but parents today also have to deal with the looming presence of social media, a teen mental health crisis, and what Murthy called the "epidemic of loneliness." His report included an American Psychological Association study where nearly 48% of parents with children under 18 said that their stress was overwhelming on most days, compared to only 26% of non-parents.

Murthy called for "policy changes and expanded community programs" in his advisory warning. But in the meantime, there are also some steps experts say parents can take to manage their stress.



Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

