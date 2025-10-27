Mall World: why are people dreaming about a shopping centre?
Thousands of strangers are having similar dreams, sparking theories of ‘collective subconscious’ or ‘some kind of telepathy’
Some say there’s nothing more boring than other people’s dreams, but something very interesting is happening while we sleep.
Many people seem to be dreaming that they’re visiting a similar mall-like setting while they sleep. No one is sure why this is happening and it’s all quite “bizZzare”, said the New York Post.
Liminal spaces
When Jessica Tilton, a 32-year-old artist from Texas, had recurring dreams about being in a “labyrinthine mall complex”, she drew a “detailed map” of her “dreamscape” and shared it on TikTok, said The New York Times.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Her video struck a chord. It’s been viewed more than a million times, and thousands of people on TikTok and Reddit have said they also dream of the same space, which they collectively refer to as “Mall World”.
Some said they have “dreamed of the same food court, or of a staircase that leads nowhere”. People have said that the malls are “liminal spaces”, which “evoke in the dreamer an eerie feeling of nostalgia, confusion and emptiness”.
Although Tilton “wasn’t really thinking much of it” when she posted the drawing, it “started blowing up” and, with “so many” people “reaching out” to her, it took over her life.
You “probably have” been to the Mall World too and “just haven’t realised it yet”, said Candice Darden on Medium. So “I’ll meet you in the Mall World indoor playground for more discussions”, and “you don’t need detailed directions” to find it, because “it will find you when you’re ready”.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Telepathy or mind control?
Why is this happening? “Theories vary wildly,” said The New York Times. Some have suggested the trend is “proof” of Carl Jung’s theory of collective unconsciousness, which is the notion that “all humans share a deep layer of the mind filled with universal archetypes that shape how we think, dream and behave”.
More fancifully, others have speculated that this could be a result of the CIA’s “notorious” MK-Ultra mind control experiments, an illegal human experimentation programme to develop procedures and drugs that the agency could use to weaken individuals and force confessions through indoctrination and psychological torture.
But there’s no proof that the “collective subconscious” or “some kind of telepathy” explains it, said Dylan Selterman, an associate teaching professor at the Johns Hopkins University department of psychological and brain sciences.
It’s already known that people have similar dreams, such as their teeth falling out, and because malls are places that many people visit in their waking lives, it’s not particularly weird that such venues would regularly appear in dreams, Selterman said.
We are “problem-solving” when we sleep, dream analyst Layne Dalfen told the New York Post, and “the goal is to help you connect to that very specific, very recent situation you were discussing with yourself when you had the dream”. So “the mood evoked by Mall World” may have “connections to real-world anxieties that many of us share”.
As for Tilton, she said “we live in a spiritual world” and “there’s a lot that we don’t understand and we’re not supposed to understand”, so we should avoid going into “mass psychosis over this”.
Chas Newkey-Burden has been part of The Week Digital team for more than a decade and a journalist for 25 years, starting out on the irreverent football weekly 90 Minutes, before moving to lifestyle magazines Loaded and Attitude. He was a columnist for The Big Issue and landed a world exclusive with David Beckham that became the weekly magazine’s bestselling issue. He now writes regularly for The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, Metro, FourFourTwo and the i new site. He is also the author of a number of non-fiction books.
-
Why scientists are attempting nuclear fusion
The Explainer Harnessing the reaction that powers the stars could offer a potentially unlimited source of carbon-free energy, and the race is hotting up
-
Sudoku medium: October 27, 2025
The Week's daily medium sudoku puzzle
-
Crossword: October 27, 2025
The Week's daily crossword
-
Dry skin, begone! 8 products to keep your skin supple while traveling.
The Week Recommends Say goodbye to dry and hello to hydration
-
Pucker up with these 8 soothing lip balms and treatments
The Week Recommends Don’t pout — these lip salves offer hydration and shine
-
6 products and apps to help fight jet lag
The Week Recommends Don't let travel fatigue drag you down
-
7 travel fragrances that let you smell good on the go
The Week Recommends Spritz away!
-
Time to land completely refreshed. Because it's one-and done with these pre-assembled toiletry kits.
The Week Recommends All the essentials in one place
-
Pals and loved ones always on the move? These are the gifts to give the constant travelers in your life.
The Week Recommends The best trip is the one that lives on and on
-
6 helpful (and way cute) phone accessories
The Week Recommends Answer the call of style
-
10 great gifts to make yourself Pop-ular on Father's Day
The Week Recommends Make his day with a thoughtful present