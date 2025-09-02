6 products and apps to help fight jet lag

When you make a purchase using links on our site, The Week may earn a commission. All reviews are written independently by our editorial team.

After traveling for hours across multiple time zones, jet lag is all but guaranteed. Luckily, there are steps you can take to minimize the symptoms, like napping on the plane or exploring a destination until night falls and the local bedtime is reached. You can also try these six apps and products, which aim to help you feel refreshed and ready to start your vacation off on the right foot.

BetterSleep

Catching some z's on a flight makes it easier to hit the ground running when you arrive at your destination. The BetterSleep app offers more than 300 soundscapes to "lull" you into a deep slumber, said The Points Guy, with categories like ASMR and nature. You can layer them for a personalized soundtrack, listen to guided sleep meditation or wind down with SleepMoves, a feature "specifically created to overcome jet lag" and get you a good night's sleep on the road. ($9.99 per month, BetterSleep)

Diome Rested

This supplement is a mix of 15 essential vitamins, minerals and botanical extracts "designed to give you a restful sleep," said Marie Claire UK's Katie Thomas. It does not contain melatonin, but rather "chamomile to promote relaxation," rosemary for cognitive function, and black pepper, which "enhances" how the plant extracts are absorbed. Thomas, who previously struggled with insomnia, said "sleep came easily" on her first night trying Rested, and regular use allows her to "switch off and let my mind and body relax overnight." ($75, Diome)

Sodashi Jet Lag Recovery Kit

Used in tandem, the aromatherapy gel and mist in Sodashi's Jet Lag Recovery Kit are meant to "reduce tiredness" and "keep the blood flowing," said Afar. Both are made with a blend of lemongrass, rosemary and ginger, with the gel going on pulse points every three hours and the mist sprayed on the face and body at any time. This routine leaves you "feeling fresh" and looking forward to the "warm, grassy smell." ($57, Sodashi)

Summer Fridays Jet Lag Eye Patches

These non-slip hydrogel patches "banish dehydration and puffiness," making them worthy of becoming your "besties from takeoff to landing," said Women's Wear Daily. The "fast-acting" mini-masks are infused with caffeine and peptides that will lead to improved "skin moisture, brightness and suppleness" after 10 minutes. Use with Summer Fridays' other Jet Lag products (a mask, mist, face serum and eye serum) to "lock in" hydration. ($24, Summer Fridays)

Timeshifter

Timeshifter aims to reduce jet lag by providing users with personalized recommendations on actions to take at specific times, like avoiding caffeine starting at 9 a.m. The app "relies on sleep and circadian neuroscience research" to craft each plan, which is based on a user's sleep patterns, age and gender, said The Points Guy.

Notifications are "easy to read" and there is a Quick Turnaround feature for business travelers who need to "be on point" during shorter trips, but outside forces sometimes make it harder to stick to the plan (like turbulence hitting when you are supposed to be napping on the plane). (Free for 30 days, then $10 a month or $70 per year, Timeshifter)

Zojirushi 20-ounce stainless steel mug

Staying hydrated is a key way to stay one step ahead of jet lag. Zojirushi's vacuum-insulated mug keeps water cold for hours and is "leakproof thanks to a safety lock," so you can fill up at the airport or train station and not worry about spilling en route, said Food & Wine. Once you arrive at your destination, keep using it for cold drinks or switch to caffeinated hot beverages — the mug also keeps coffee and tea warm. ($58, Zojirushi)